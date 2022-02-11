Bambuser AB Publishes Year-End Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST)(FRA:5JL.F)

Stockholm, Feb 11 2022, Bambuser concluded 2021 as its best year ever - MRR landed at all-time-high 7.4 MSEK, a growth of 174% YoY (22% QoQ) and sales increased by 345% YoY.

Today Bambuser publishes its Year-End Report for 2021, confirming continued growth, significant adoption of Live Video Shopping technology in all industries and Bambuser being a solid and strategic long-term partner for retailers.

The report - which can be found at bambuser.com/ir- provides details of the company's financial performance throughout 2021.

Commercial Highlights

Throughout Q4, Bambuser continued to sign a significant number of new customers, many of them in new verticals and markets.

Further, the year closed with a high renewal rate of expiring agreements with customers including Farfetch, Macy's Inc, Boozt, Kjell & Company, Apotea and Åhléns, as well as strengthened partnerships with large enterprise customers such as Clarins and LVMH. All contracts have a minimum term of 12 months and several up to 24 months. Also, Publishing is a new, additional customer segment that has successfully gained traction.

Product Development

With a focus on its Full Loop offering - a seamless product ecosystem consisting of One-to-Many, One-to-One and One-to-Few - Bambuser now provides retailers with video experiences across all customer journey touchpoints, cementing itself as a leading, strategic, all-round partner.

Also, significant updates during 2021 included API and SDK capabilities, regional adaptations, UI and UX improvements and advanced accessibility compliance.



Full Year: Jan - Dec 2021

Total Revenue amounted to 166.8 MSEK (42.4)

Sales amounted to 138.5 MSEK (31.1), an increase of 345%

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -93.3 MSEK (-37.5)

EBIT amounted to -231.0 MSEK (-63.7)

Net income amounted to -231.1 MSEK (-63.7)

Earnings per share amounted to -1.18 SEK (-0.54)

Cash flow from operations amounted to -85.5 MSEK (-35.0)

Total contract value (TCV) grew by +526% to 218.8 MSEK (34.9)

Fourth Quarter: Oct - Dec 2021

Total Revenue amounted to 61.7 MSEK (20.6)

Sales amounted to 53.0 MSEK (13.8), an increase of +283%

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -25.0 MSEK (-18.3)

EBIT amounted to -72.9 MSEK (-41.5)

Net income amounted to -73.0 MSEK (-41.5)

Earnings per share amounted to -0.35 MSEK (-0.25)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 542.4 MSEK (318.4) at the end of Q4 and cash flow from operations amounted to -8.5 MSEK (-15.1)

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) amounted to 7.4 MSEK (2.7), an increase of +174%.

Total contract value (TCV) grew by +240% to 61.7 MSEK (18.1), of which 41.1 MSEK is guaranteed revenue.

35.0 MSEK, i.e. 57% of the total TCV, is recurring license revenue that will be included in the MRR moving forward (and recognized pro-rated as per the duration of the agreements).

As a future-facing, environmentally conscious company, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the Year-End 2021 report. A printout can be distributed to shareholders upon request.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here .

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-11 08:00 CET.

