U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.00
    -23.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,997.00
    -142.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,599.25
    -101.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.50
    -14.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -9.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.52 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1393
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    +4.60 (+23.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0620
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,408.43
    -801.41 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.35
    -13.83 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.51
    -40.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Bambuser AB Publishes Year-End Report for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BSKZF
  • UGSFX

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST)(FRA:5JL.F)

Stockholm, Feb 11 2022, Bambuser concluded 2021 as its best year ever - MRR landed at all-time-high 7.4 MSEK, a growth of 174% YoY (22% QoQ) and sales increased by 345% YoY.

Today Bambuser publishes its Year-End Report for 2021, confirming continued growth, significant adoption of Live Video Shopping technology in all industries and Bambuser being a solid and strategic long-term partner for retailers.
The report - which can be found at bambuser.com/ir- provides details of the company's financial performance throughout 2021.

Commercial Highlights

Throughout Q4, Bambuser continued to sign a significant number of new customers, many of them in new verticals and markets.

Further, the year closed with a high renewal rate of expiring agreements with customers including Farfetch, Macy's Inc, Boozt, Kjell & Company, Apotea and Åhléns, as well as strengthened partnerships with large enterprise customers such as Clarins and LVMH. All contracts have a minimum term of 12 months and several up to 24 months. Also, Publishing is a new, additional customer segment that has successfully gained traction.

Product Development

With a focus on its Full Loop offering - a seamless product ecosystem consisting of One-to-Many, One-to-One and One-to-Few - Bambuser now provides retailers with video experiences across all customer journey touchpoints, cementing itself as a leading, strategic, all-round partner.

Also, significant updates during 2021 included API and SDK capabilities, regional adaptations, UI and UX improvements and advanced accessibility compliance.

Full Year: Jan - Dec 2021

  • Total Revenue amounted to 166.8 MSEK (42.4)

  • Sales amounted to 138.5 MSEK (31.1), an increase of 345%

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -93.3 MSEK (-37.5)

  • EBIT amounted to -231.0 MSEK (-63.7)

  • Net income amounted to -231.1 MSEK (-63.7)

  • Earnings per share amounted to -1.18 SEK (-0.54)

  • Cash flow from operations amounted to -85.5 MSEK (-35.0)

  • Total contract value (TCV) grew by +526% to 218.8 MSEK (34.9)

Fourth Quarter: Oct - Dec 2021

  • Total Revenue amounted to 61.7 MSEK (20.6)

  • Sales amounted to 53.0 MSEK (13.8), an increase of +283%

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -25.0 MSEK (-18.3)

  • EBIT amounted to -72.9 MSEK (-41.5)

  • Net income amounted to -73.0 MSEK (-41.5)

  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.35 MSEK (-0.25)

  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 542.4 MSEK (318.4) at the end of Q4 and cash flow from operations amounted to -8.5 MSEK (-15.1)

  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) amounted to 7.4 MSEK (2.7), an increase of +174%.

  • Total contract value (TCV) grew by +240% to 61.7 MSEK (18.1), of which 41.1 MSEK is guaranteed revenue.

  • 35.0 MSEK, i.e. 57% of the total TCV, is recurring license revenue that will be included in the MRR moving forward (and recognized pro-rated as per the duration of the agreements).

As a future-facing, environmentally conscious company, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the Year-End 2021 report. A printout can be distributed to shareholders upon request.
##

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here .

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-11 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Interim Report Q4 2021 FINAL Fre11

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688381/Bambuser-AB-Publishes-Year-End-Report-for-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Affirm stock slammed after outlook prompts questions about Amazon effect

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares plunged more than 20% Thursday after the buy-now pay-later company mistakenly posted earnings results early, then faced tough questions about how new partnerships were affecting revenue.

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • Semiconductor Stocks Micron, Impinj Rocked By Supply Chain Issues

    Supply chain issues shook semiconductor stocks on Thursday, including Micron Technology, Impinj and Advanced Energy Industries.

  • InMode Ltd. (INMD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 10, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the InMode Ltd.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock?

    Robotic surgeries are the future, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is dominating that market. Demand for minimally invasive procedures has been on the rise, mostly because of the quality experience and faster patient recovery time. Intuitive's da Vinci robotic surgery units have helped boost the company's revenue and profits and could continue to do so for a long time.