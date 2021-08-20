U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,748.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,913.75
    -14.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.50
    -5.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.07
    +0.38 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6710
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,088.98
    +2,642.88 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.96
    +85.92 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q2 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive quarter, Bambuser experienced its best results since inception. In addition to strong global demand, the company continues to grow its relationships with large enterprises and conglomerates, resulting in a sales lift of +664 percent. During the quarter, Bambuser saw an increasing number of contracts with terms of 12 to 36 months, while also converting existing pilot and proof of concept agreements to long-term agreements. As a result, the Company saw a significant increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), which grew +263 percent compared to Q2 2020. The interim report has now been published and can be found at bambuser.com/ir.

During Q2 2021, Bambuser made considerable enhancements to its product offering, while also releasing a number of feature updates and new capabilities to ensure the platform remains the most feature-rich, secure, compliant and user-friendly platform on the market. Among the most notable of these enhancements is the launch of Social Multistreaming, which enables retailers to leverage social platforms' power for discovery at the same time they provide a seamless, secure and on-brand shopping experience.

Second quarter of 2021 (April – June 2021)

  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) amounted to 4.61 MSEK (1.27), an increase of +263%

  • Total contract value (TCV) of new customer agreements grew by +664% to 70.3 MSEK (9.2), of which 54.1 MSEK is guaranteed revenue. The TCV for Q2 includes multiple agreements with an activation date starting in Q3, hence that recurring license revenue for those agreements will be reflected in the MRR starting Q3.

  • Total Revenue amounted to 34.8 MSEK (6.8) whereof net sales amounted to 27.3 MSEK (5.4), an increase of +411%

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to –26.9 MSEK (–4.9)

  • Earnings per share amounted to –0.21 SEK (–0.83)

  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 613.5 MSEK (145.4) at end of period

First half of the year (January – June 2021)

  • Total contract value (TCV) of new customer agreements grew by +748% to 100.1 MSEK (11.8)

  • Total Revenue amounted to 56.1 MSEK (9.5) whereof net sales amounted to 44.0 MSEK (7.2), an increase of +514%

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to –48.8 MSEK (–11.3)

  • Earnings per share amounted to –0.49 SEK (–0.11)

  • Cash flow from operations amounted to –43.9 MSEK (–13.2)

A comment from CEO Maryam Ghahremani
"As we close the books for Q2, all our key metrics point in the right direction. The total contract value is up by +664% while our MRR is up by +263% compared to the same period last year. Last quarter, I wrote that we had successfully converted several proof-of-concept agreements (POC) into long-term agreements. I'm happy to confirm that this trend is continuing. Today, most of our agreements run for 12 months. However, during the second quarter, we've also begun signing agreements with durations of 24 and 36 months."

For environmental and cost reasons, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the report. A printout may be distributed to shareholders upon request.

This disclosure contains information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on August 20, 2021, 07:00 CEST.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser AB
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-ab-publishes-interim-report-for-q2-2021,c3400197

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3400197/1456589.pdf

Press Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15749/3400197/b4f98c7c8272fc2c.pdf

Bambuser Interim Report Apr-Jun 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-ab-publishes-interim-report-for-q2-2021-301359593.html

SOURCE Bambuser

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why Shares of Krispy Kreme Donuts Soared on Thursday

    Two days after the stock faltered a bit following a mixed earnings report after Tuesday's close, Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) jumped more than 15% in early afternoon trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $13.07 on Wednesday, opened at $13 on Thursday, then rose as high as $15.03 in intraday trading. The stock just had its initial public offering (IPO) on July 1, but Thursday's price is still down from its high of $21.69.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Growth Risk, China Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs hurt sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities trimmed a weekly drop.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge was at the lowest since around December. Shares slid in China and Hong Kong was poised for a bear market as Beijing cracks down on private industry. U.S. futures dipped after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains in choppy overnight trading. Europea

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.