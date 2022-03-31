Bambuser accelerates US expansion following strong market demand and opens a full-scale office in New York

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

Stockholm - 31th March 2022 - Bambuser today announces the opening of its U.S. office on April 1st in New York City with the promotion of Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer, to President of Americas. Sophie will lead the U.S. expansion efforts after having been in charge of executing on the company's aggressive growth strategy since launch.

During 2021 the US market quickly became Bambuser's largest market by revenue.

The rapid growth demonstrates both the maturity and potential of the US market for Live Video Shopping. The current U.S. customer base includes major national retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Express, QVC, Buzzfeed and Macy's Inc. Research firm Coresight Research forecasts that the US live commerce market will become a 25 billion USD industry by 2023, confirming the strong momentum that Bambuser will capitalize on.



To accelerate the U.S expansion, Bambuser now operates a full-scale office in New York, located on 401 Broadway, that will include all relevant business functions in order to meet market requirements and support customer demand with agility and speed.



Effective April 1, Sophie Abrahamsson takes on the role of President of Americas to enhance revenue growth, spearhead marketing and brand efforts and secure talent acquisition and retention.



"As the US market leader in the live video shopping space, and determined to further fuel our growth, we are adding a strong local presence, exporting our culture and key people from our Stockholm HQ and replicating our proven successful go-to-market strategy. Sophie has been vital for Bambuser's success since 2019 and the launch of live video shopping. She has over a decade of experience leading digital marketing and e-commerce strategies for major international retailers and brands including the H&M Group, & Other Stories, and luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA. I am very excited for this next important phase for Bambuser." says Maryam Ghahremani CEO of Bambuser

