Bambuser awarded Best ISV Innovation Partner 2022 by Salesforce

Stockholm - 27 June 2022 - Bambuser today announced that it had been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best ISV Innovation Partner 2022, as one of the top companies that are paving the way forward for commerce.

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.



Bambuser enables organizations to further drive engagement and conversion across digital channels through launching best-in-class video commerce capabilities. With a high-performing, enterprise-grade video commerce platform built for leading brands, Bambuser and Salesforce are uniquely positioned to help brands with their video commerce initiatives. In addition, through this close partnership, Bambuser and Salesforce can deliver video commerce at scale in a simplified way.



"We are pleased to be named Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year. Together with Salesforce, we help organizations elevate their digital commerce capabilities through enabling innovative video customer experiences that drive growth," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.



Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Bambuser is currently available here:

salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/bambuser

Salesforce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

