Bambuser Creates New In-Store Solutions Division to Build Digital Opportunities for Physical Retail Environments

·3 min read
Former head of New Business & Innovation from AMF Fastigheter, one of Sweden's largest property owners, to spearhead development of new immersive & interactive experiences

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the creation of In-store Solutions, a new business unit dedicated to building interactive experiences connecting physical and digital spaces. Serving the evolving needs of businesses such as brick-and-mortar retailers, property owners, shopping centers and department stores, the new division will focus on new and value-added customer offerings for attracting and engaging with target audiences in today's ever-changing retail landscape.

The initiative follows an evolving trend exemplified by the successful strategic collaboration with AMF Fastigheter, one of Sweden's largest property owners, which brought Live Video Shopping experiences to the fashionable MOOD Stockholm commercial center. This first-of-its-kind partnership resulted in the launch of MOOD TV, a live broadcast fashion and lifestyle series, and The Lobby Live, a studio space in which brands can host a combination of livestream and real-world shopping experiences and other events.

Since launching Live Video Shopping in 2019, Bambuser has secured a leadership position in the space, supporting interactive, shoppable ecommerce experiences for numerous global brands and retailers including Moda Operandi, Farfetch and Samsung. With COVID-19's impact on brick-and-mortar footfall, the company experienced a surge in adoption by more traditional and legacy retailers including Dillard's and Showfields in the U.S., Åhléns and NK in Sweden, among others.

"As the world slowly reopens following pandemic shutdowns, retailers find themselves challenged by a radically different paradigm for consumer behavior. To win back consumers who migrated to online shopping, they for instance need to reconceptualize their physical stores and better leverage technology to offer different, engaging and immersive experiences. We look forward to pioneering these new solutions and enabling businesses to thrive in this new, digitally-driven environment," said Jesper Funck, Chief Product Officer at Bambuser.

Joining Bambuser to spearhead creating the new, impactful and interactive solutions will be Annelie Gullström, head of new business and innovation at AMF Fastigheter. For the past five years at AMF Fastigheter, Annelie kept the company ahead of rapid changes throughout the industry, playing a key role in executing The Lobby Live. With a nearly 20 year career as a digital strategist and change leader across various sectors, Annelie brings Bambuser a wealth of knowledge in bridging consumer behaviors, retail trends and emerging technologies, as well as she possesses an extensive experience driving digital transformation initiatives.

"Retailers are under tremendous pressure to adapt to the industry's deep, abrupt transformation. As the line between online and offline commerce increasingly blurs, it's imperative they implement strategies that turn these challenges into an advantage. At AMF, I experienced first hand how Live Video Shopping can have that impact, and in my new role with Bambuser, I look forward to helping more businesses benefit from the symbiosis it drives. It's an exciting time filled with opportunity, and I'm excited to be part of the team developing solutions that will enable more businesses to thrive," said Annelie Gullström.

Annelie Gullström will take up her new position on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

