Bambuser Enters Into New Agreement with initial contract value of USD 569 000

Stockholm - 29 January 2022 - Bambuser announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Relatable - a Bambuser company ("Relatable") has entered into a new agreement for the provision of creative influencer marketing services. The agreement, signed with one of the fastet growing Scandinavian tech companies, has an initial contract value of USD 569 000 (approx. SEK 5,3 million).

Under terms of the agreement with the Scandinavian tech company behind innovative tablets designed for professionals, Relatable will provide creative services to the company in the US.



"This partnership is a testament that big brands investing in paid media select Relatable for campaigns to secure better return on their media investments. It also clearly shows that we have a strong value proposition for brands focusing on the highly competitive US Market." Says Kalle Mobeck, CEO of Relatable.



The acquisition of Relatable, first announced on May 17, 2021 and completed by May 31, 2021, strategically brings together core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and influencer marketing. As a result, brands and retailers can better leverage livestream shopping at scale and drive business results.

