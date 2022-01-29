U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,117.36
    +331.57 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Bambuser Enters Into New Agreement With Initial Contract Value of USD 569 000

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BSKZF

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST) (FRA:5JL.F)

Stockholm - 29 January 2022 - Bambuser announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Relatable - a Bambuser company ("Relatable") has entered into a new agreement for the provision of creative influencer marketing services. The agreement, signed with one of the fastet growing Scandinavian tech companies, has an initial contract value of USD 569 000 (approx. SEK 5,3 million).

Under terms of the agreement with the Scandinavian tech company behind innovative tablets designed for professionals, Relatable will provide creative services to the company in the US.

"This partnership is a testament that big brands investing in paid media select Relatable for campaigns to secure better return on their media investments. It also clearly shows that we have a strong value proposition for brands focusing on the highly competitive US Market." Says Kalle Mobeck, CEO of Relatable.

The acquisition of Relatable, first announced on May 17, 2021 and completed by May 31, 2021, strategically brings together core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and influencer marketing. As a result, brands and retailers can better leverage livestream shopping at scale and drive business results.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-01-29 22:15 CET.

Attachments

Bambuser Enters Into New Agreement with initial contract value of USD 569 000

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686229/Bambuser-Enters-Into-New-Agreement-With-Initial-Contract-Value-of-USD-569-000

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • What's Next For Novavax Stock?

    Despite seeing losses of more than 50% this year and severely underperforming the market, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock might not be finished falling. In late December 2021, the World Health Organization granted another emergency use listing for its coronavirus vaccine, but, much to the chagrin of shareholders, it failed to stop the stock's tumble. While it might not be enough to stem the stock's losses immediately, Novavax will report its fourth-quarter earnings either at the end of February or at the start of March.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up As Apple Leads, But Be Wary; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • My 5 Favorite Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

    A bright future for electric vehicles (EVs) sent the stocks of EV companies soaring over the last couple of years. The stock of leading electric vehicle charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) has fallen 69% in a year and 34% so far in January. Investors adopted a more cautious approach toward EV stocks, including ChargePoint, after their significant rise in early last year.

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • 5 Reasons Why We Expect a Relief Rally Is on the Way

    The charts of the major equity indexes and market breadth have yet to send a glimmer that the worst might be over. One ray of hope regarding the charts, may come from the fact that the vast majority made higher intraday lows Thursday versus Monday's deep selloff lows. All the major equity indexes closed lower Thursday with negative internals on lighter volume on the NYSE and Nasdaq.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • The Nasdaq Is in Correction Territory: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 14.5% across this year's trading and 17.5% from its peak, and investors have had no shortage of risk factors to consider lately. High inflation, looming interest rate hikes, flaring international tensions, and underwhelming business performance from some ultra-high-profile companies have all contributed to a significant shift in market sentiment. Investors are generally becoming more risk averse, and that highlights the importance of putting your money behind top companies that are poised to thrive over the long term.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is Texas Instruments Stock a Buy Now?

    TI's headline numbers look healthy, but is it safe to buy its stock as rising interest rates rattle the tech sector? How does Texas Instruments make money? Instead, it produces less powerful analog and embedded chips for the automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and communication markets.

  • Silver Prices Tumble Despite Surging Inflation

    Silver prices continue to move lower following the Fed update and weaker consumer spending data.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Where Will Alphabet Be in 10 Years?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has generated a return of roughly 800% over the past 10 years for its investors -- more than doubling the NASDAQ's gain of nearly 400%. Alphabet also remained resilient throughout the pandemic, as the growth of its cloud business offset its temporary slowdown in ad sales. It also avoided a post-lockdown slowdown as its advertising and cloud businesses grew in tandem.