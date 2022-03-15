U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Bambuser Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Transcosmos Inc, the Leading Outsourcing IT Service Company in Japan and APAC

·2 min read
In this article:
  • BSKZF

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL)

Stockholm - 15 March 2022 - To further strengthen the market presence in Japan and APAC, Bambuser today announced a strategic partnership with a global outsourcing leader, transcosmos inc, making Bambuser's Live Video Shopping solutions available across IT services, customer, ecommerce support and digital marketing offered by transcosmos to it's +2,500 customers worldwide.

transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia. transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe, aiming to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of its clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

"We could not have wished for a stronger and more relevant strategic partner for the Japanese market than transcosmos, a large and well-renowned company that already works closely with some of the most important international companies, including Salesforce Japan. We are extremely proud to have been selected as the preferred provider of live video shopping capabilities and are strongly committed to deliver the highest quality in product, tech and strategic support." says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-15 08:35 CET.

Attachments

Bambuser enters into a strategic partnership with transcosmos inc, the leading outsourcing IT service company in Japan and APAC

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693095/Bambuser-Enters-into-a-Strategic-Partnership-with-Transcosmos-Inc-the-Leading-Outsourcing-IT-Service-Company-in-Japan-and-APAC

