U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,388.78
    +1.62 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,890.51
    +52.35 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,631.17
    -49.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.54
    -16.96 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    -0.93 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9840
    -0.3250 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,574.80
    -1,022.35 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.08
    -1.36 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.62
    +17.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Bambuser Signs Master Agreement with LVMH Following Initial Pilot Activations and LVMH Innovation Award

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced it has entered into a long-term master agreement with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), following successful pilot activations. The agreement will strengthen the companies' partnership following Bambuser's receipt of the LVMH Innovation Award.

Bambuser has previously entered into proof-of-concept agreements with two of LVMH's Maisons. Following the successful activations, Bambuser and LVMH have entered into a long-term master agreement that allows all LVMH's Maisons and divisions in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams.

The master agreement initially runs for 12 months starting August 2021. The order value cannot be estimated in advance, as each company and business unit shall submit an individual insertion order.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 3 August 2021.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

ABOUT BAMBUSER
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-signs-master-agreement-with-lvmh-following-initial-pilot-activations-and-lvmh-innovation-aw,c3391910

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3391910/1450476.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/bernard-arnault----sophie-abrahamsson,c2939804

Bernard Arnault & Sophie Abrahamsson

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/bambuser-at-vivatech-2021,c2939805

Bambuser at VivaTech 2021

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/bambuser-lvmh-logos,c2939807

bambuser-lvmh-logos

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-signs-master-agreement-with-lvmh-following-initial-pilot-activations-and-lvmh-innovation-award-301347217.html

SOURCE Bambuser

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.