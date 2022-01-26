Bami Pawn Shop: A New Hub for NFTs

Bami Money Pte. Ltd.

Bami is launching a new platform where users can get the best out of their digital assets.



Singapore, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bami Money Pte. Ltd. At the start of the previous decade, a new dawn descended upon the virtual web with the arrival of cryptocurrencies and its underlying architecture, blockchains. Recently, NFTs have stormed on the scene, quickly gaining the attention of mainstream audiences. NFTs are one-of-a-kind cryptographic assets that cannot be replaced. The NFT’s value is determined by the overall rarity of the asset.

Crypto investors and enthusiasts have pondered over more ways virtual tokens, NFTs and other assets could be set to use. This is where Bami Pawn Shop steps up to the plate. Bami has taken up the challenge and dedicates itself to be a new easy-to-use platform that enables its users to buy, trade, and mortgage digital assets.

Now how does it work? Bami Pawn Shop will provide its platform with a variety of practical features.

The Bami Pawn Shop is the core feature and beating heart of the platform. It provides users with a way to acquire funds by utilizing their NFTs as collateral without losing ownership. NFT holders can select their preferred loan terms, which correspond to various interest rates. Borrowers can subsequently reclaim their NFTs after clearing the loan.

The Clearance Market is the marketplace for NFTs that have lost ownership. The collateralized NFTs in the pawn shop will be liquidated in case users are unable or choose not to resolve the loan. Users can find and purchase liquidated NFTs at attractive prices.

P2P lending is another fantastic feature which allows asset owners to obtain loans directly from other users on the platform. This is far more accessible than loaning from traditional financial institutions. What’s more, peer-to-peer loans usually come with very low interest rates because of the inherent competition between lenders.

Staking Bami membership NFTs entitles users to exclusive benefits such as advantageous interest rates, access to the Launchpad, and other appealing features.



VIP membership of Bami is available to users who wish to enjoy a ton of benefits on products and services. These include preferential interest rates, bartering NFTs at premium prices, the opportunity to invest in potential projects, and much more. Bami members can also participate in exclusive programs that grant them an NFT representing their level of membership.





Bami Pawn Shop promises to be a user-friendly and intuitive platform where members can take full advantage of their virtual assets. The platform is set to release in the first quarter of this year.

