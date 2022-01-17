U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5060
    +0.3060 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,814.14
    -312.74 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.03
    +54.08 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Bami Protocol to Develop The All-in-one NFT Pawn Shop

Bami Money Pte. Ltd.
·3 min read

Bami Protocol is about to launch its NFT Pawn Shop with appealing features that promise to provide the best benefits and investment opportunities to users.

Singapore, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bami Money Pte. Ltd. Crypto undoubtedly witnessed the biggest innovation as its market value hit $2.3 trillion as of December 17, 2021, reported by CoinGecko. This market experienced impressive growth in the past year, especially the booming of NFT items. Crypto needed nearly a decade to penetrate the mainstream, but NFTs only took a few years to capture the community’s attention. NFT was the hottest topic and frothiest market in the last year with sales volumes increasing by 100x. Thus, many projects seek to offer great services to crypto investors and traders alike.

As NFT collectors now become more active, they tend to seek new ways to leverage their assets through DeFi mechanisms like collateralized lending, fractionalized assets, staking, etc. Bami conceived the idea and is about to launch an NFT Pawn Shop with attractive attributes. The crypto market offers users countless opportunities to make money, therefore, the source of investment capital plays an essential role for users to grasp these chances. Consequently, Bami Pawn Shop was established with the goal of allowing users to flexibly obtain capital sources by utilizing their NFTs without losing ownership.

The All-in-one NFT Pawn Shop integrates a variety of attractive features

Led by the team of experts in the fields of blockchain, finance, and technology, Bami is an ideal platform for NFT and digital asset collateralization, which offers various features such as NFT-backed loans, Clearance market, Launchpad, Lending, and Membership. Accordingly, users can seek for new potential NFT projects to invest in, become VIP members with a myriad of benefits, or generate incomes by lending, staking, and farming. NFT Pawn Shop is identified as a core element of the ecosystem. The pawn shop focuses on adding value to the NFT market and providing optimized financial solutions for users. NFTs are typically difficult to use in a productive manner, in contrast to fungible tokens, which can be easy to stake, lend out, or put to work for generating yield. Hence, the pawn shop aims at enabling users to mortgage their NFTs in exchange for stable coins such as USDT and BUSD that can be sold for tangible currency. In case users need finances but do not want to sell their assets, it is perfect for them to use NFTs as collateral.

Clearance Market offers promising opportunities to invest in NFT items

The platform is targeted at not only NFT-backed loans but also the Clearance Market where unique NFTs can be purchased at a special price. In case users are unable to redeem their mortgaged NFTs on the due date, these assets will be liquidated and then sold in the clearance market at a more favorable price than the market. Those who are interested in liquidated NFTs can buy these items to resell at higher prices or continue to use them as collateral for financing purposes.

Bami Pawn Shop is set to be the world’s simplest NFT Pawn Shop. It will also shortly launch a P2P lending feature where the borrowers and lenders will have more rights when using NFTs as collateral than in a traditional financing arrangement.

Learn more about Bami Protocol at:

Website: https://bami.money/

Contact information

info@bami.money



Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has effectively conjured a brand new economy out of thin air. Here's the silver lining: Every past downturn has proved to be a buying opportunity, and there are dozens of cryptocurrencies worth owning. Cardano is a programmable blockchain powered by the ADA token, which currently ranks as the seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Trending (Twitter) Altcoins You Probably Never Heard of

    The crypto market is rallying but Metis Token, SpookySwap and Marlin are some of the lesser-known altcoins that are currently trending on Twitter.

  • 7 Smart Contract Cryptos to Watch in 2022

    2022 is likely to be another big year for smart contract cryptocurrencies. Smart contracts are tiny pieces of self-executing code that live on the blockchain, making it possible to develop applications. There are many smart contract cryptos out there, all competing to attract developer interest and key projects.

  • OpenSea Faces Sudden Disruption From LooksRare Airdrop -- What You Need to Know

    Launching a new product used to take months or years, and one of the biggest challenges was attracting new users to try -- and then pay for -- the product. This is also your identifier on the blockchain, because people can see what's going into and out of the wallet.

  • Integration of the Blockchain is a Game Changer in the Cloud Computing Sector

    Integration of blockchain in cloud computing, a future of endless possibilities.

  • Singapore Looks to Curb Crypto Ads

    The country's central bank issued guidelines to limit crypto ads in public spaces and media.

  • Web 3.0: The future of e-commerce beyond Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba

    For decades, the global economy has thrived on the internet, and for the better part of that time, it has been subjected to a centralised system. While the world is yet to fully transition to web 3.

  • Fidelity: ‘Countries That Secure Some Bitcoin Today Will Be Better Off Than Their Peers’

    Even if a country doesn’t agree with the fundamentals of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance Fidelity wrote in a recent report.

  • A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

    When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. Without personal devices for each child, Schneider said they were largely left to do nothing while stuck at home. “So there you go again, with no computer, and you’re back to square one as if COVID just begun all over again in a smaller form,” Schneider said.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Robinhood vs. E*TRADE

    Upstart Robinhood offers commission-free trading but has cut corners to book profits while E*TRADE's competitive commissions allow customers to access an impressive basket of resources.

  • Some Starbucks, Chipotle Sites Cut Hours, Limit Seating Over Omicron

    The nation’s restaurant industry is facing labor shortages and reduced service as the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 crimps operations.

  • What Strategists Are Eyeing in Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are quickly moving higher as investor expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and follow up with further moves throughout the year.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Ma

  • Lucid's 2030 EV Production Goals Bring It to Half Where Tesla Stands Now

    The electric vehicle company has a production plan that shows just how speculative its nearly $70 billion valuation is.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Gold Edges Higher as Policy Outlook Weighed Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher as investors weighed the outlook for tighter monetary policy against the threat that the omicron virus variant poses to the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, To

  • Factbox-Spies, lies and chairman's exit: Credit Suisse's scandals

    The abrupt move comes less than a year after Horta-Osorio was brought in to clean up the bank's corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital. An independent report https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-posts-78-q2-net-profit-decline-2021-07-29 into the incident slammed the bank's conduct, saying its losses were the result of a fundamental failure of management and control at its investment bank, and its prime brokerage division in particular.

  • Derivatives Data Shows Softening Crypto Enthusiasm

    The wind seems to be out of crypto’s sails for now.