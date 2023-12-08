Ban by the Chinese Government Affected Apple (AAPL) in Q3

ClariVest Asset Management, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The third quarter of 2023 began strongly in July, but the equity markets were unable to withstand the ongoing upward momentum in interest rates, and many indexes ended the quarter in the negative. When compared to the Russell 1000 Growth Index at the beginning of the quarter, the fund was most underweight in communication and consumer discretionary services and most overweight in the information technology and healthcare sectors. By the end of the quarter, the portfolio remained the most underweight consumer discretionary and consumer staples and most overweight information technology and healthcare. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund highlighted stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. On December 7, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $194.27 per share. One-month return of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was 4.22%, and its shares gained 36.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $ 3.021 trillion.

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund made the following comment about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication devices, personal computers and media devices. Shares fell following a report that Chinese government agencies have barred staff from using Apple products at work because of security concerns."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in 8th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 134 hedge fund portfolios held Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the end of third quarter which was 135 in the previous quarter.

