Ban Leong Technologies' (SGX:B26) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX:B26) has announced that on 8th of December, it will be paying a dividend ofSGD0.006, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment will be 6.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ban Leong Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Ban Leong Technologies' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.011 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0235. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.9% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Ban Leong Technologies May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 3.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 3.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ban Leong Technologies (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

