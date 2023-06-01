Ban Leong Technologies (SGX:B26) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.0175

Ban Leong Technologies Limited's (SGX:B26) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to SGD0.0175 on the 18th of August. This means the annual payment is 6.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Ban Leong Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Ban Leong Technologies' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 2.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.011, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.025. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If Ban Leong Technologies is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Ban Leong Technologies has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ban Leong Technologies that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

