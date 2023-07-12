Ban Leong Technologies (SGX:B26) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX:B26) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.0175 on the 18th of August. The dividend yield of 6.6% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Ban Leong Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Ban Leong Technologies was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 2.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.011, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 2.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 2.2% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Ban Leong Technologies' Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ban Leong Technologies that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

