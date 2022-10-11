U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.70
    -13.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8430
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,047.98
    -110.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Banana Flour Market to record USD 107.73 Mn incremental growth; 38% growth to come from North America -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banana Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 107.73 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.21% between 2021 and 2026. North America will emerge as the major market for banana flour and is expected to account for 38% global market share over the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, food preferences across geographies, disposable incomes, and average selling price among others. Understand the scope of our report on the global banana flour market. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Flour Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Flour Market 2022-2026

The global banana flour market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of price and quality. The intense competition between vendors, the declining profit margins, and rapid technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are some of the risk factors. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The report identifies Banamin Healthcare LLP, Blue Lily Organics LLC, Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, Divine Foods, Edward and Sons Trading Co., International Agriculture Group, Kadac Pty Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Miski Organic Superfoods Inc, M-Pak, Natural Evolution Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., NuNaturals Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Seawind International, Slingan Pty Ltd., Synergy Food Industries, and Woodland Foods Ltd. as major market participants.

The market is driven by an increase in the production of unripe bananas, the high content of resistant starch in banana flour, and the increasing adoption of banana flour in the baking industry. However, the high cost associated with the manufacture of banana flour will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Banana Flour Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global banana flour market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The food segment will account for the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness of the health-related benefits of banana flour is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing use of banana flour as a thickener in food products will contribute to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the key market for banana flour. The rising demand for high-protein flour among consumers in the Americas will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The rise in the demand for healthy and natural food products that do not contain synthetic ingredients or harmful chemicals will also contribute to the growth of the banana flour market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our banana flour market report covers the following areas:

Banana Flour Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the banana flour market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the banana flour market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Banana Flour Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist banana flour market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the banana flour market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the banana flour market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of banana flour market vendors

Related Reports:

Banana Flour Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 107.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Banamin Healthcare LLP, Blue Lily Organics LLC, Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, Divine Foods, Edward and Sons Trading Co., International Agriculture Group, Kadac Pty Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Miski Organic Superfoods Inc, M-Pak, Natural Evolution Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., NuNaturals Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Seawind International, Slingan Pty Ltd., Synergy Food Industries, and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ceres Enterprises Ltd.

  • 10.4 Diana Food SAS

  • 10.5 International Agriculture Group

  • 10.6 Kadac Pty Ltd.

  • 10.7 Kanegrade Ltd.

  • 10.8 Natural Evolution Pty Ltd.

  • 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.10 NuNaturals Inc.

  • 10.11 Paradiesfrucht GmbH

  • 10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Banana Flour Market 2022-2026
Global Banana Flour Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-flour-market-to-record-usd-107-73-mn-incremental-growth-38-growth-to-come-from-north-america--technavio-301645078.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rati

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Instagram lags behind TikTok, Snap among teens: Piper Sandler

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how companies like Instagram are targeting teens and Piper Sandler’s latest survey on how teens are spending their money in 2022.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • PC Shipments Decline in Q3 on Lower Demand, Macroeconomic Woes

    Tepid consumer demand for PCs, high inventory levels, and geopolitical challenges induce the steepest personal computer shipment decline in years in the third quarter, according to Gartner.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • ExxonMobil Is Considering a Big Splash to Enhance Its Low Carbon Ambitions

    Shares of the oil company focused on utilizing carbon dioxide have spiked more than 60% from their bottom in late July, fueled by acquisition speculation and higher oil prices. According to a recent Bloomberg report, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the interested bidders. Here's a look at why Exxon is exploring an acquisition of Denbury.

  • Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

    Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud.

  • 3 Natural Gas Names to Get Through Near-Term Uncertainty

    Natural gas-oriented companies like EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • 4 Computer Peripheral Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is suffering from weakening IT spending amid global slowdown concerns. Yet, LOGI, LPL, SSYS and VUZI stocks are worth a watch now due to their end-market strength.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • French Refinery Strike Opens Door for More US Exports to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at O

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalWorldwide shipments of deskt

  • Oil futures log a second loss in a row

    MARKET PULSE Oil futures declined on Tuesday, stretching their losses into a second straight session. Prices weakened with recession fears “running high,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group.