Banana paper market to grow by 4.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of banana paper will drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana paper market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution channel, products, and region

To understand more about the banana paper market, request a sample report

In 2017, the banana paper market was valued at USD 183.60 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 87.49 million. The  banana paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.05%, according to Technavio.

Banana paper market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Banana paper market - Vendor insights

The global banana paper market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. These vendors focus on factors such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also focusing on developing innovative products to sustain itself in the competitive market. As the rivalry among vendors is moderate, vendors are opting for various pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group - The company offers banana paper manually made by artisans.

  • Blick Art Materials LLC - The company offers banana papers such as blank ink Thai banana paper.

  • Bluecat Paper - The company offers banana papers such as tree-free paper, which is handmade and 100% sustainable

Banana paper market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Increased application of banana paper

  • Environmental impact of conventional paper production

  • Reduced production cost

Key challenges:

  • Availability of numerous alternatives

  • Lack of product awareness and product penetration

  • Criticality of inventory management and product sourcing

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The banana paper market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio -  Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this banana paper market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the banana paper market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the banana paper market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the banana paper market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of banana paper market vendors

Related reports:

  • The paper straw market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion with a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by material (virgin paper straw and recycled paper straw) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The thermal paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion with a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (PoS, tags and labels, lottery and gaming, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

Banana Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 63.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global banana paper market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 7.3 Machine made - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Handmade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group

  • 12.4 Blick Art Materials LLC

  • 12.5 Bluecat Paper

  • 12.6 Donahue Paper Emporium

  • 12.7 Ecoideaz

  • 12.8 EcoPaper

  • 12.9 Go Green Agri Solutions

  • 12.10 Graphic Products Corp.

  • 12.11 Green Banana Paper

  • 12.12 Hussain Hand Made Paper

  • 12.13 Legion Paper

  • 12.14 One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Papyrus Australia Ltd.

  • 12.16 Two Hands Paperie

  • 12.17 Utsav Exim Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027
Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-paper-market-to-grow-by-4-78-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increased-use-of-banana-paper-will-drive-growth---technavio-301701495.html

SOURCE Technavio

