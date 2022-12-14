Banana paper market to grow by 4.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of banana paper will drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana paper market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution channel, products, and region
In 2017, the banana paper market was valued at USD 183.60 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 87.49 million. The banana paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.05%, according to Technavio.
Banana paper market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Banana paper market - Vendor insights
The global banana paper market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. These vendors focus on factors such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also focusing on developing innovative products to sustain itself in the competitive market. As the rivalry among vendors is moderate, vendors are opting for various pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group - The company offers banana paper manually made by artisans.
Blick Art Materials LLC - The company offers banana papers such as blank ink Thai banana paper.
Bluecat Paper - The company offers banana papers such as tree-free paper, which is handmade and 100% sustainable
Banana paper market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Increased application of banana paper
Environmental impact of conventional paper production
Reduced production cost
Key challenges:
Availability of numerous alternatives
Lack of product awareness and product penetration
Criticality of inventory management and product sourcing
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
The banana paper market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
What are the key data covered in this banana paper market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the banana paper market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the banana paper market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the banana paper market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of banana paper market vendors
Banana Paper Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
154
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 63.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global banana paper market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product Type
7.3 Machine made - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Handmade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group
12.4 Blick Art Materials LLC
12.5 Bluecat Paper
12.6 Donahue Paper Emporium
12.7 Ecoideaz
12.8 EcoPaper
12.9 Go Green Agri Solutions
12.10 Graphic Products Corp.
12.11 Green Banana Paper
12.12 Hussain Hand Made Paper
12.13 Legion Paper
12.14 One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd.
12.15 Papyrus Australia Ltd.
12.16 Two Hands Paperie
12.17 Utsav Exim Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
