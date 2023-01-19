U.S. markets closed

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

·10 min read
Cision

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $110.4 million from $75.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.83% compared to 2.87% a year ago. The margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in PPP fees.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company believes there is a modest probability of a mild to moderate economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore considers the current CECL reserve as a percentage of loans is appropriate.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.2 million up from $45.7 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $4.0 million in sweep fees earned as yields have increased on the underlying mutual funds. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter included $3.8 million of income from an equity interest received from a debt previously contracted compared to $3.3 million of income from the same source in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $84.6 million, up from $76.8 million for the fourth quarter last year. The current quarter increase included a write down on other real estate owned of $3.7 million, additional expense from the Worthington acquisition, and salary increases. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2022 included $500,000 of amortization from investment in tax credits compared to $2.1 million of amortization from investment in tax credits for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's effective tax rate was 18.55% compared to 15.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for both quarters were lower due to the recognition of the aforementioned tax credits.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion from December 31, 2021. The growth in assets was driven by customer deposits that remained in the bank that had been swept into off-balance sheet money market accounts at year-end 2021. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.9 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $578 million, or 9%. Stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $79.1 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans declined to $15.3 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.03% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Beginning with our first quarter acquisition of Worthington and followed by strong organic loan growth and margin expansion during the balance of the year, the Company reported record earnings in 2022. Our deposit franchise has held up well with total deposits essentially flat since rates began increasing in March. We believe the Federal Reserve will ultimately be successful in its goal to slow the economy and reduce inflation; however, our outlook for 2023 anticipates a more mild contraction for our region of the country when compared to the U.S. as a whole."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas and Worthington Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2022
4th Qtr


2022
3rd Qtr


2022
2nd Qtr


2022
1st Qtr


2021
4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 110,352


$ 100,947


$ 86,867


$ 75,507


$ 75,898

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


3,776


2,863


501


2,936


(224)

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


4,065


4,125


3,949


3,506


3,336

Service charges on deposits


21,603


22,161


21,618


21,375


22,095

Securities transactions


1,116


966


-


(3,915)


630

Income from sales of loans


657


969


1,256


1,666


1,545

Insurance commissions


6,656


7,498


5,302


7,427


6,075

Cash management


6,124


5,624


4,447


3,131


3,115

Other


7,947


7,988


6,026


10,460


8,897

Total noninterest income


48,168


49,331


42,598


43,650


45,693












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


48,019


47,741


45,284


43,932


42,887

Occupancy expense, net


5,259


4,930


4,734


4,403


4,521

Depreciation


4,566


4,612


4,647


4,775


4,708

Amortization of intangible assets


880


880


857


831


759

Data processing services


1,928


1,876


1,975


1,805


1,663

Net (income) expense from other real estate owned


6,235


2,392


(510)


1,794


2,412

Marketing and business promotion


2,465


1,945


1,591


2,073


2,080

Deposit insurance


1,209


1,202


1,196


1,128


968

Other


14,044


13,500


13,943


11,771


16,783

Total noninterest expense


84,605


79,078


73,717


72,512


76,781

Income before income taxes


70,139


68,337


55,247


43,709


45,034

Income tax expense


13,013


12,985


10,540


7,794


6,866

Net income


$ 57,126


$ 55,352


$ 44,707


$ 35,915


$ 38,168

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.74


$ 1.69


$ 1.36


$ 1.10


$ 1.17

Net income-diluted


1.70


1.65


1.34


1.08


1.15

Cash dividends declared


0.40


0.40


0.36


0.36


0.36

Common shares outstanding


32,875,560


32,856,387


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


32,868,087


32,825,931


32,749,752


32,666,916


32,585,784

Diluted


33,503,937


33,536,558


33,418,482


33,315,333


33,180,680

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.82 %


1.75 %


1.42 %


1.22 %


1.33 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


18.62


18.13


15.14


12.33


13.02

Net interest margin


3.83


3.48


3.05


2.78


2.87

Efficiency ratio


53.37


52.62


56.94


60.85


63.15

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022


2021

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 373,673


$ 315,657

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


10,076


(8,690)

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


15,645


12,912

Service charges on deposits


86,757


83,425

Securities transactions


(1,833)


1,047

Income from sales of loans


4,548


7,282

Insurance commissions


26,883


23,745

Cash management


19,326


12,313

Other


32,421


29,308

Total noninterest income


183,747


170,032






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


184,976


166,723

Occupancy expense, net


19,326


18,483

Depreciation


18,600


16,925

Amortization of intangible assets


3,448


3,116

Data processing services


7,584


6,735

Net expense from other real estate owned


9,911


9,089

Marketing and business promotion


8,074


7,403

Deposit insurance


4,735


3,456

Other


53,258


54,051

Total noninterest expense


309,912


285,981

Income before income taxes


237,432


208,398

Income tax expense


44,332


40,768

Net income


$ 193,100


$ 167,630

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 5.89


$ 5.12

Net income-diluted


5.77


5.03

Cash dividends declared


1.52


1.40

Common shares outstanding


32,875,560


32,603,118

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


32,778,355


32,716,099

Diluted


33,439,496


33,314,146

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.56 %


1.54 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


16.11


14.88

Net interest margin


3.29


3.15

Efficiency ratio


55.60


58.88

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2022


2022


2022


2022


2021



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 12,387,863


$ 12,452,378


$ 12,530,073


$ 12,624,431


$ 9,405,612

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,909,861


3,106,279


3,590,311


3,816,532


1,821,203

Debt securities


1,540,604


1,521,645


1,205,894


1,211,668


534,500

Total loans


6,949,795


6,832,595


6,620,643


6,504,477


6,194,218

Allowance for credit losses


(92,728)


(89,871)


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)

Deposits


10,974,228


11,058,940


11,142,688


11,250,971


8,091,914

Stockholders' equity


1,250,836


1,195,149


1,185,695


1,167,802


1,171,734

Book value per common share


38.05


36.37


36.17


35.68


35.94

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


31.90


30.20


29.90


29.51


30.80

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


62.25 %


59.62 %


58.66 %


59.72 %


60.16 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.14


91.58


90.89


91.92


92.13

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


9.80


9.63


9.40


9.86


10.19

Asset Quality Data:











...

