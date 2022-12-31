Banch Marketing Offers Best-in-Class Digital Marketing Services for Top Clothing Brands and eCommerce Stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Banch Marketing, a Canada-based marketing agency that places a heavy focus on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Google, is offering best-in-class digital marketing services for top clothing brands. The agency was rated the Best of British Columbia by Upcity as a Canadian Digital Marketing Agency as well as the Top Email Marketing Agency in British Columbia. Banch Marketing works with brands and businesses that are just launching, all the way to brands bringing in over $10 million in revenue per year.

Banch Marketing, Friday, December 30, 2022, Press release picture

Soon, the agency plans to launch a brand called Local Leads that works with lawyers, dentists, chiropractors, restaurants, and other local businesses to help them to generate affordable, high-quality leads. Local Leads aims to transform the way local businesses reach audiences to attract new customers by providing a straightforward way for them to generate leads with real results. This brand will give businesses the ability to get more customers with minimal effort.

"We have made a name for ourselves by doing great work for large brands. Banch Marketing has expertise in advertising for popular clothing brands and eComm stores, and we have on and off Facebook funnels that are proven to drive revenue to any clothing brand, no matter how big or how small," stated Drew Urquhart, founder of Banch Marketing. "Most accredited agencies don't work with smaller brands, which is frustrating for brands looking to get started. At Banch Marketing, we fill that void by working with companies of all sizes."

About Banch Marketing

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Banch Marketing offers services to Clothing brands or eComm owners who are looking to grow their revenue numbers and scale using paid ads. The agency creates advertising campaigns, writes ad copy, and manages the ads on a daily basis for clients. By using proven systems and strategies, Banch Marketing customizes services and implements them into businesses to help take them to the next level.

Story continues

To learn more about Banch Marketing, go to www.banchmarketing.com .

Media Details

Website URL: www.banchmarketing.com

Company Name: Banch Marketing

Email address: drew@banchmarketing.com

SOURCE: Banch Marketing





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733700/Banch-Marketing-Offers-Best-in-Class-Digital-Marketing-Services-for-Top-Clothing-Brands-and-eCommerce-Stores



