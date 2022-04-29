U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,566.16
    -1,122.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Banco de Chile Announces BCH files 2021 20F Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BCH

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2021 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Banco de Chile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699542/Banco-de-Chile-Announces-BCH-files-2021-20F-Annual-Report

Recommended Stories

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • Why AbbVie's Shares Dropped 10.5% Friday

    What happened Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its shares drop 10.5% on Friday. The stock closed at $156.31 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $149.56 and fell to a low of $139.93 in early morning trading before rallying a bit in the afternoon.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Berkshire Hathaway has ‘a cash problem,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Senior Stock Analyst Greggory Warren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting and the firm's latest investments.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Bank of America’s Hartnett Sees ‘Pain and Exit’ If S&P 500 Dips Below 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop below 4,000 index points for the S&P 500 will be a “tipping point,” which could potentially trigger a mass exodus from equities, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Eur

  • Keep on Buying Plug Stock, Says Analyst Following Recent Partnerships

    It's been a busy week for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG), and at least one analyst is taking notice. Plug's first big news of the week arrived Wednesday morning, when the company announced it's teaming up with Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL Group "to build one of Europe's largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL's Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary." Plug will contribute a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit to the joint venture, capable of producing "approxi