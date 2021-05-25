Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities


As far as vaccine plays go, Ocugen (OCGN) remains an intriguing speculative pick today. There are certainly many reasons to be optimistic about this company’s prospects, and numerous retail investors have jumped aboard. The company has many of the traits speculators seek in a moon-shot target. Ocugen’s market capitalization is relatively small (around $1.57 billion at the time of writing). Additionally, the company’s float is relatively small and its short volume ratio is high (around 28% at the time of writing). These sorts of factors play into the short squeeze discussion that have taken other stocks on parabolic moves this year. The idea that another surge is possible has brought speculators to this stock. However, there’s also a solid underlying basis by which fundamental investors are buying OCGN stock right now. Let’s take a look to see if that case can be made. Vaccine Anticipation Driving OCGN Stock Higher Most of the discussion around Ocugen right now surrounds the company’s partnership with Indian biopharma company Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine. This partnership gives Ocugen, Bharat’s American partner, commercialization rights in the U.S. for COVAXIN. Now, if the FDA provides approval for COVAXIN domestically, Ocugen stock could really take off. The U.S. market remains the crown jewel that most drug manufacturers have pursued, and with potential booster shots on the horizon, there could be a longer runway for this vaccine rollout than previously thought. However, bears have noted that Ocugen may be late to the game in terms of commercializing its drug in the U.S. Recent reports showed that over 70% of older U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, with 84% of the 65+ population having received at least one dose. Accordingly, the window of opportunity for Ocugen may be closing. Additionally, this partnership happens to be much less favorable to Ocugen than Bharat. According to recent reports, Ocugen stands to receive only 45% of any profits in the U.S., should Ocugen get this vaccine approved and distributed before the window closes. In other words, Ocugen is going to be responsible for doing a significant amount of work for relatively little return, if the vaccine is approved at all in the U.S. Vaccine plays seem to remain higher risk, as was apparent in the difficulty AstraZeneca (AZN) has had in gaining approval. Given where valuations for vaccine plays like Ocugen are today, the risk is high in relation to the potential reward. Analysts' Take According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, OCGN stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 4 analyst ratings, there are 2 Buy recommendations and 2 Hold recommendations. As for price targets, the average analyst price target is $10.25. Analyst price targets range from a low of $8.00 per share to a high of $12.00 per share. Bottom Line Ocugen’s speculative appeal is noteworthy. Therefore, it’s understandable that speculators might want to take a chance with this stock. Should the FDA approve COVAXIN, investors can expect to see a near-term surge. With a casino-like mentality in the stock market today, this makes Ocugen an obvious favorite for specific risk-seeking investors. That being said, more conservative investors might decide to steer clear of this stock. Many risk-averse investors are likely to question whether the risk-reward of this stock warrants investment at these levels, given its abundance of downside potential. Disclosure: Chris MacDonald held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.
(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Services Holdings Co. raised $2 billion, paving the way for more acquisitions as China’s largest listed property services manager seeks to reach an ambitious revenue goal.In the biggest additional fundraising in the sector, the Foshan, Guangdong-based company agreed to sell HK$10.5 billion in new shares and issue HK$5.04 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds due 2022, exchange filings showed Tuesday. That’s more than earlier offered, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.Click here for more details on the transaction.The proceeds will be used for acquisitions, expansion of new businesses and general purposes. In March, President Li Changjiang said the company aimed to reach 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) in revenue by 2025, up from 15.6 billion yuan last year. Fundraising is expected to drive the target, CMB International Capital Corp. property analyst Jeffrey Zeng said. Real estate service providers, whose businesses range from housekeeping to parcel deliveries, are taking advantage of lofty valuations to raise cash and expand through takeovers, and competition has become fierce. In January， China Evergrande Group’s property services unit bought a rival for 1.5 billion yuan to help meet its ambitions of increasing profit by 50% this year.Country Garden Services announced plans in March to take mid-sized rival Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. private to expand its business. The deal would use 8.3 billion yuan, more than half of its cash buffer at the end of last year, according to CMB.While many companies are seeking to buy competitors, others are looking to sell. Chicago-based Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. is weighing a plan to offload its property management business in China for at least $500 million, Bloomberg reported last month.At HK$75.25 apiece, the share placement represents a 6% discount to the closing price of Country Garden Services in Hong Kong on Monday. The stock fell 1.8% to HK$78.60 at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday.Country Garden Services now trades 47 times projected earnings this year, among the highest in the industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Listed in Hong Kong in 2018, it’s the biggest publicly traded property management services firm, with a market value of HK$238 billion.(Updates with analyst comment in the third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banks are relying on their capital-markets divisions to crank out profit growth while their core lending businesses remain hampered by the country’s delayed reopening.Bank of Montreal kicks off the fiscal second-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Canada’s six largest banks projected to post adjusted earnings that more than doubled from a year earlier, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That’s mostly because profit in the year-earlier period plunged as the lenders set aside record amounts of capital to absorb defaults they were bracing for. Compared with the fiscal first quarter, the banks’ adjusted earnings are expected to fall 8.4% on average.While a wave of pandemic-related loan losses has largely failed to materialize, the banks haven’t seen much lending growth either. Canada’s hot housing market has bolstered mortgage businesses, but the country’s slower vaccination rollout and prolonged lockdowns have held back business loans as well as spending on high-margin consumer credit cards.“As the economy comes back in the fall and into next year, that’s going to be beneficial in terms of a lot of those business lines, and you’re going to see more business-loan growth over the balance of this year and into next year,” Mike Clare, who helps manage C$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) as a portfolio manager at Brompton Group in Toronto, said in an interview. Brompton has shares of all of Canada’s Big Six banks. “Mortgages have been strong, but some other areas of consumer loans have been a bit weaker.”The banks’ capital-markets units have helped fill the void, generating record profits as volatile markets kept their trading desks humming and cash-seeking corporations turned to them for equity and debt sales.Canadian merger-and-acquisition activity got off to a record start this year, adding an infusion of advisory fees to continued strong results from trading and capital-raising. Capital markets-related revenue for the Big Six may increase 11% from the first quarter, Paul Holden, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, estimated in a note to clients.Also hampering the main lending businesses are persistently low interest rates, which are keeping margins tight. Long-term interest rates have risen this year, and the trend should eventually help the banks’ earnings. But net interest margins -- the difference between what banks make from lending to borrowers and what they pay depositers -- should remain “flattish” this quarter, putting the onus on banks to keep costs in check, Holden said.“This is another quarter where expense management will grab a lot of attention due to challenging net interest income trends,” Holden said in the note. “We expect management teams will tightly control fixed expenses while variable compensation will likely show upward pressure due to strong capital-markets results” and rising share prices.The S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index gained 21% this year through Monday, with Bank of Montreal up 28% and National Bank of Canada rising 31%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.
Stocks rose on Tuesday to extend a rally from a day earlier, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.
(Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors. BlackRock, the world's largest fund manager, has a 6.7% stake in Exxon, and its vote illustrates how frustrated shareholders have become after years of having the company dismiss concerns about its strategy.
(Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance is putting seven of its U.K. plants up for sale as it seeks to reach an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG to stave off insolvencies of some of its units.Owner Sanjeev Gupta made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the Swiss lender’s asset-management arm to resolve GFG’s exposure with Credit Suisse, the metals group said in an emailed statement Monday.GFG has been seeking to raise new financing to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill Capital since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse, which is trying to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill, has sought to wind up some of GFG’s British and Australian businesses in court.As part of a restructuring plan for its U.K. operations, GFG will look to sell its Liberty Steel aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes, according to the statement.Liberty also said it’s in “advanced discussions” with Credit Suisse to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit ahead of a refinancing that would repay the Swiss bank in full.A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.Read more: Credit Suisse Seeks Insolvency for Gupta Trading Unit GFG had been in negotiations to obtain new funding from investment fund White Oak Global Advisors, which said last week it was continuing efforts to refinance the Australian primary metals business “subject to financial due diligence and acceptable governance.”Read more: Gupta Loan Effort Ongoing Despite SFO Probe, White Oak SaysU.K PlantsGupta’s British plants that are being put up for sale employ about 1,500 people. The fate of the plants has been closely watched by politicians, suppliers and unions since funding to GFG dried up earlier this year.“Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country’s defense, energy and aerospace sectors,” union representatives for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement. “The trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.”Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving customers exposed if they shut down, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.A spokesperson for aerospace trade body ADS said the industry was monitoring the situation and that “a successful sale that secures continuity of supply would be a positive outcome.”Pressure on Gupta was dialed up further this month after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.The Bank of England revealed on Monday that it had notified the National Crime Agency and the SFO more than a year ago about its concerns over Wyelands Bank, Gupta’s banking arm in the U.K.Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told a parliamentary committee that the banking regulator had first identified problems in late 2018 or early 2019 relating to “a lack of transparency particularly around connected lending in the context of the ultimate beneficial owner, who was Mr. Gupta.”He said that “further concerns” came to light in October-November 2019, triggering a new phase of investigations and leading to the regulator setting out its concerns to the SFO in February 2020.A spokesman for GFG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Wyelands Bank said this month it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer.(Updates with details on U.K. plants, union and trade body comments; BOE comments at the bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Even as India is attracting all the global attention for the worst virus outbreak, the pandemic has done little to dent the confidence of overseas investors who are betting on a strong rebound.BlackRock Inc. plans to use any weakness in the rupee to add to a modest long position while GW&K Investment Management LLC is boosting its stock holdings following a recent selloff. Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. and Lombard Odier favor debt linked to India’s sustainable investing and renewable energy sectors.Portfolio managers are attempting to navigate India’s pandemic by focusing on the nation’s long-term growth prospects, with consumption expected to drive a recovery once the virus crisis passes. While the outbreak has fueled the world’s worst health crisis, limited stock outflows and a rebound in the currency attest to investors’ confidence in the South Asian economy.“Economic growth will be tempered by the second wave in 2021, but growth will be strong this year and the long-term outlook is quite positive,” said Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes, co-portfolio managers at GW&K Investment Management. “Short-term investors will be compelled to step aside, but long-term oriented investors understand the opportunity.”India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stock index has declined about 4% from a mid-February peak, outperforming an MSCI Asia Pacific gauge which is down more than 7%. Global funds pulled $1.5 billion from the nation’s equities in April, versus $8.4 billion when the pandemic raged in March 2020.Amundi SA and Principal Global Investors LLC are both overweight on Indian equities.India’s stock market “possesses several structural growth opportunities that we do not expect to be dramatically altered by the current virus surge,” said Jeff Kilkenny, portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Infrastructure, personal mobility and insurance are among the attractive sectors, he added.Investors also like the rupee. The currency has rebounded to become Asia’s best performer in May from its worst in April, and BlackRock Inc. expects it to remain supported as slowing growth shrinks India’s imports and helps shore up the current-account balance.To be sure, a worsening in the outbreak could alter the picture. M&G Investments is adopting a cautious stance and has a short position on India’s currency.“A lot of the dollar-rupee correction from the April virus spike may be behind us and maybe the negative news has been priced in,” said Eva Sun-Wai, a fund manager at M&G. “Having said that, I’m not keen on adding exposure back to India yet. The odds of a Covid mutation are high and equity outflows may continue.”ESGSustainable investing is one area that’s expected to remain resilient and investors including Invesco and Lombard Odier like bonds in this segment.Sectors linked to ESG or renewable “will continue to be very supportive by global investors,” said Freddy Wong, head of Asia fixed income at Invesco. “They will always get access to funding and the revenue streams tend to be very stable, and that’s where a lot believe the pandemic impact on those renewable or utility-related companies will be limited.”One area of the market that’s booming is green debt. Indian firms have sold a record $4.1 billion of such notes so far in 2021 with JSW Hydro Energy, ReNew Power and Continuum Energy among the issuers.Dollar-denominated credit is another area of interest. BlackRock is of the view that investment-grade issuers including quasi-sovereigns and conglomerates will be less impacted by the drop in consumer confidence and spending, according to Neeraj Seth, head of Asia credit.Below are key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, May 24: New Zealand retail sales, Singapore CPI, Taiwan industrial productionTuesday: May 25: Bank Indonesia rate decision, Singapore GDP and industrial production and Philippines’s budget balanceWednesday: May 26: RBNZ rate decision, New Zealand trade figures, Australia Westpac leading indexThursday: May 27: Bank of Korea rate decision, Australia private capital expenditure and China industrial profitsFriday: May 28: Malaysia trade figures, Thailand foreign reserves and Japan jobless rate(Updates with events for this week)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.
(Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group LLC, the owner of brands such as Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company has held discussions with potential advisers about an initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The company could seek a valuation of about $10 billion when it goes public, the people said. Its plans aren’t final and the size and valuation of the deal could still change, the people said. The company was valued at more than $4 billion, including debt, in an $875 million investment by BlackRock Inc. in 2019.A representative for Authentic Brands declined to comment.Founded and run by Jamie Salter, Authentic Brands acquired more than 30 brands over the years, including bankrupt Barneys New York.Salter started Authentic in 2010 with $250 million, scooping up niche and celebrity brands, including licenses for Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. By the time the pandemic hit, the company had almost $15 billion in revenue and owned well-known names including Sports Illustrated and Nine West. In an interview in August, Salter said he won’t look at deals under $1 billion these days.For years, Salter eschewed operating retailers, opting to buy only the intellectual property of bankrupt merchants.Brand EmpireThat changed in 2016, when Salter teamed up with the two largest U.S. mall landlords to buy bankrupt fashion retailer Aeropostale. With a raft of retail bankruptcies, that led to other transactions, including the purchase of bankrupt Forever 21 last year.Brookfield Property Partners LP recently swapped its stake in Forever 21 for equity in Authentic Brands, Bloomberg News reported this month. Authentic Brands now owns the retailer with U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group Inc.Now, it’s turning attention to healthier merchants as well. Its latest deal was the acquisition this month of outerwear-maker Eddie Bauer from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. It made the purchase with SPARC Group LLC, its joint venture with Simon.Authentic Brands is also backed by investors including BlackRock, General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners. Representatives for General Atlantic, Leonard Green and BlackRock declined to comment.Even before the pandemic disruption, a full retail shakeout was in progress, with thousands of stores closing in the wake of dozens of retail bankruptcies. Salter said he’s committed to maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.“If we have a store base in the U.S. it helps us build out the brand for multiple categories and more stores globally,” he said last year. “Plus having a store base also fuels your e-commerce strategy.”(Adds background starting in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as investors weighed talks of higher Iranian supply against the prospect of a continued recovery in demand.West Texas Intermediate edged higher after switching between gains and losses in a roughly $1-a-barrel trading range. Talks between Iran and other nations continued in Vienna on Tuesday to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation.“The market will likely remain choppy” with the potential supply increase being weighed against projected demand this summer, said Tom Finlon, of Brownsville GTR LLC, a trading and logistics firm based in Houston. Regarding the talks, “diplomats have to speak in optimistic terms, but there are still some significant hurdles to climb” before a nuclear deal is finalized.Beyond the prospect of a further ramp-up of Iranian production, a tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers is at stake in the event of the U.S. lifting its sanctions on the OPEC member. Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., though it is hard to be sure exactly how big the floating stockpile really is.Meanwhile, the global demand recovery remains uneven, with improving mobility in countries such as the U.S. and Europe contrasting against a rampant virus spread in other places, notably India. A sample of 15 European cities was the most congested since March 2020 last week, according to data from TomTom Plc. In the U.S., virus cases are falling and the upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, marks the start of the nation’s summer driving season.“We’re going to need some sort of bullish inventory report or further validation of Europe’s recovery to really move to the next level,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. In the meantime, the market “is in a consolidation phase, waiting for the demand story to unfold” while the prospect of more Iranian barrels is adding price pressure.Among the most prominent moves in oil markets over the past few days, U.S. crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent has narrowed sharply, which at least partly reflects concerns over potentially more Iranian supply. WTI was trading as little as $2.21 below Brent on Tuesday, the closest the two grades have been since November. At the same time, WTI’s backwardation -- when near-term contracts are pricier than those further out -- has firmed in recent days, indicating tight supplies.The spread between the two benchmarks “is narrowing because of the fear of Iranian barrels coming on board, as Brent is more sensitive to international developments than WTI is,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “Generally speaking, when that gets inside $3 a barrel, it starts to affect U.S. export capability.”Expectations are for U.S. domestic stockpiles to have fallen last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reports its figures later Tuesday ahead of U.S. government data on Wednesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.
Let’s talk about risk, reward, and pennies. The three are related, of course. There’s no reward in the stock market without taking on some risk – and penny stocks offer investors an optimum combination of both. The ‘pennies’ are the lowest cost stocks on the public markets, typically priced below $5 per share. At such a low share price, even a small gain – a share price increase of mere pennies – can quickly translate into a high-percentage return. However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds. So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Enter Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Englander expressed interest in the stock market since he was young, and in 1989, co-founded hedge fund Millennium Management with Ronald Shear. Using a broad range of strategies involving a variety of predominantly liquid asset classes, Englander was able to take the $35 million the fund was started with and turn it into a $45+ billion Wall Street behemoth. With an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion in 2021, it’s no wonder Wall Street focus locks in on the guru when he makes a move. Taking all of this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two penny stocks Englander snapped up recently. The platform revealed that both Buy-rated tickers have earned the support of some members of the analyst community as well. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) We’ll start in the healthcare industry, where T2 Biosystems is working to revolutionize diagnostics. The company offers diagnosticians and medical labs a range of devices based on its T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) tech to quickly and accurately diagnosis a variety of septic illnesses. As the company notes, sepsis claims more lives annually than AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is the key for patient survival, and this is the niche that T2 aims to fill. The company’s technology enables diagnostic blood tests with results available in a matter of hours, compared to the 1 to 5 days currently taken by most medical lab tests. Available testing products include the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida panel, which are the only FDA-approved blood tests for septic agents that do not need to wait for a blood culture. A T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is also available, using upper respiratory samples. T2 has an active product pipeline, with rapid diagnostic tests on the drawing board for a variety of illnesses. Upcoming products include the T2Cauris panel and the T2Resistance panel. These testing products are currently designated for research use only (ROU) in the US. The T2Lyme panel, which will allow for faster diagnosis of the difficult-to-determine Lyme disease, is at an earlier stage of the development. All of T2’s products operate on the same T2Dx instrument, allowing for interchangeability in the lab environment. The device offers a simple user interface, and operates with just 4ml of whole blood. T2 boasts that its device is in use in more than 200 hospitals worldwide. In the first quarter of 2021, T2 saw top-line revenue grow by 173% year-over-year, to $7 million. This was driven by a 345% yoy increase in product revenue, to $4.7 million. Sepsis test utilization in the US rose by 85% yoy in the quarter, showing increasing acceptance of the device and technology. Izzy Englander is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. In Q1, Englander's Millennium picked up over 1.36 million shares of TTOO stock, now valued at $1.5 million. This increased Englander’s stake in the company to 2.68 million shares, with a market value of $2.9 million. 5-star analyst Charles Duncan, of Canaccord, also counts himself as a fan. Duncan gives TTOO shares a Buy rating along with a $3.50 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TTOO's ability to soar 212% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Duncan's track record, click here) “T2’s +345% Y/Y product revenue growth is a positive datapoint for the company's post-pandemic commercial strategy, which is being supported by a scaling to just under 10 direct sales reps in Q1. We view the acquisitions of Cepheid, BioFire, GenMark, and Luminex as validation that the hospital lab is an attractive industry segment, given clinicians’ (and patients’) desire to shift away from centralized testing strategies to a more decentralized approach. With these four companies off the table, T2 should benefit from scarcity value. Separately, a more aggressive approach towards commercial execution should marry well with rising awareness around antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, in a post-pandemic environment that prioritizes infectious disease diagnostics," Duncan noted. It turns out that other analysts also have high hopes. With 4 Buys and a single Hold, the word on the Street is that this stock, which currently going for $1.10 apiece, is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $2.83 average price target puts the upside potential at 156%. (See TTOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Sesen Bio (SESN) The second stock we’re looking at, Sesen Bio, is a pharmaceutical company. Sesen works in the cancer treatment segment, developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies. The program takes a fusion protein approach, tethering tumor-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic proteins. The result is a single protein molecule that kills cancer cells with minimal toxic effects on the body – and that generates a complementary response from the patient’s natural immune system. Sesen’s pipeline currently includes one drug candidate, vicineum, which is under investigation on several tracks concurrently. The main track, which has completed clinical trials and initiated the submission process of the biologic license application (BLA), is for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The BLA was accepted for filing by the FDA this past February, and the company is on track for potential approval on August 18, 2021. European approval of vicineum for bladder cancer treatment is expected early in 2022. The company’s other pipeline projects are at earlier stages. Vicineum is under investigation as a treatment for head and neck cancers, and is in Phase 2 trials. Other investigative tracks remain at pre-clinical stages. Clinical-stage biopharma companies are always highly speculative, and in this case, Englander did not mind speculating. In Q1, his firm bought 987,926 shares of SESN, increasing its stake in the company by 156%. Englander’s holding in Sesen is now valued at $2.9 million. Weighing in on SESN for H.C. Wainwright, 5-star analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth sees an opportunity as well. "Given the favorable risk/benefit profile of Vicineum demonstrated in the Phase 3 VISTA study, we believe the drug has a high likelihood to receive regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Sesen is actively preparing for the potential launch of Vicineum. The company has selected Syneos, a leading contract sales organization, as a partnerto build and manage a 35-people sales force to target approximately 2,000 high prescribers of BCG. We expect the drug to be commercially available immediately upon approval. We project Vicineum to achieve risk-adjusted sales of $516M by 2030E, growing from $9M in 2021E," Ramakanth opined. Ramakanth’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, as does his $8 price target. At current valuations, that target implies an upside potential of 170% for the next 12 months. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, the penny stocks can slide under the radar; this one has attracted only two recent analyst reviews. Both agree, however, that this is a stock to buy, making the Moderate Buy consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $2.94 with a $7.50 average price target that suggests an upside of 155% in the coming year. (See SESN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'
Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.