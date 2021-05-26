Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities
Attachment
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities
Attachment
The U.K.'s advertising regulator said the ads gave the impression that bitcoin investment is simple, when it is in fact "complex" and "volatile".
The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).
Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.
'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'
(Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors in its toughest boardroom battle in recent history. Exxon has faced mounting criticism for its reluctance to invest more in renewable energy and for years of weak financial performance.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil inched up with the prospect of a continued recovery in demand offsetting some concerns around higher Iranian supplies if sanctions on the country’s exports are loosened.West Texas Intermediate closed higher after switching between gains and losses in about a $1-a-barrel trading range on Tuesday. Expectations for a pick-up in demand as the U.S. summer driving season begins this month as well as signs of improving mobility in Europe are keeping prices supported. Meanwhile, talks between Iran and other nations continued in Vienna to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation.“The market will likely remain choppy” with the potential supply increase being weighed against projected demand this summer, said Tom Finlon, of Brownsville GTR LLC, a trading and logistics firm based in Houston. “Diplomats have to speak in optimistic terms, but there are still some significant hurdles to climb.”Futures in New York moved back toward their settlement price after drifting lower late afternoon. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 439,000-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories, as well as a drop in both gasoline and distillate stockpiles last week.Crude futures have risen for a third straight session, holding close to $66 a barrel in New York. But the prospect of a further ramp-up of Iranian production has kept rallies limited. A tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers is at stake in the event a deal is reached. Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., though it is hard to be sure exactly how big the floating stockpile really is.In the U.S., virus cases are falling and the upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, marks the unofficial start of the nation’s summer driving season. Meanwhile, a sample of 15 European cities was the most congested since March 2020 last week, according to data from TomTom Plc.“We’re going to need some sort of bullish inventory report or further validation of Europe’s recovery to really move to the next level,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. In the meantime, the market “is in a consolidation phase, waiting for the demand story to unfold” while the prospect of more Iranian barrels is adding to price pressure.Among the most prominent moves in oil markets over the past few days, U.S. crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent has narrowed sharply. WTI’s discount to Brent shrunk this week to the closest the two grades have been since November, before slightly easing on Tuesday. At the same time, WTI’s backwardation -- when near-term contracts are pricier than those further out -- has firmed in recent days, indicating tight supplies at a time when U.S. fuel demand is expected to rise.“Generally speaking, when that gets inside $3 a barrel, it starts to affect U.S. export capability,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.In physical markets, WTI’s prompt cash roll traded at 20 cents a barrel on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2020, reflecting that inventories are tight just as oil refiners are ramping up output. The spread, which enables market participants to roll long positions into the next month, trades in the three-day period after the expiration of the front-month futures contract.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Security tokens could take off in Europe, potentially surpassing market volume for cryptos by 2026.
Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.
A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.
The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.
(Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.
Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.
Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.
When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.
You don’t have to pay three-digit sums to find compelling investing opportunities. It’s time to look outside the box at some cheap stocks top analysts are cheering right now. Among the stocks that are getting the thumbs up are three that show a strongly attractive profile for retail investors: an initial price below $10 per share, a Strong Buy rating from the Street, and a triple digit upside potential. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up these stocks and find out what else makes them so compelling. Let's take a closer look. RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) The first stock we’re looking at, RedHill Biopharma, is a biopharmaceutical firm that focuses its research efforts on gastrointestinal illnesses. The company has an active product line – 6 drug candidates at the clinical stage of research and development, and three products with approval in the US or globally and now in the commercialization process. The three drugs with approval are Movantik, a treatment for opioid-induced constipation (a common side effect) which is approved for use globally but excluding Europe, Canada, and Israel; Talicia, a treatment for H. pylori infection (a common cause of stomach ulcers) which received FDA approval in November of 2019; and Aemcolo, a treatment for ‘traveler’ diarrhea, which has a license for exclusive use in the US. These three drugs saw growth in prescriptions and market share during 2020, and in the full-year results RedHill reported top line revenues of $64 million with a gross profit of $27.5 million. In March of this year, the company reported having $100 million in cash on hand. Having plenty of cash and a profitable product line puts RedHill in a solid position to continue its development activities. The company has several novel therapeutics in the pipeline as potential treatments for COVID-19. These include Opaganib, which is in an ongoing Phase 2/3 study on hospitalized patients; RHB-107, which is also in an ongoing Phase 2/3 study, but for non-hospitalized patients. The clinical pipeline also includes RHB-204, which is in a Phase 3 trial as a treatment for pulmonary NTM disease. All of this caught the attention of analyst Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright, who titled his initiation of coverage report on this stock, ‘A Trifecta of Products With a Pipeline Punch.’ "From our vantage point, RedHill is building the next leading gastroenterology-focused specialty pharmaceuticals franchise in the U.S. market, while also advancing an extensive pipeline of rapidly-maturing drug candidates in an array of fields including oncology, respiratory conditions and infectious disease," Selvaraju noted. The analyst continued, "In our view, Movantik, Talicia and Aemcolo alone could generate peak annual sales of $1.1B by 2028. Opaganib, upamostat and RHB-204—the only components of RedHill's extensive pipeline that we currently model—could contribute over $400M in revenue in the early 2030s, with RHB-204 potentially providing a durable long-term revenue stream beyond 2040 if pending patent claims are issued. We believe, therefore, that total sales of the products that we forecast could enable RedHill to sustain a >$1B revenue base for a lengthy period of time." In line with his optimistic take, Selvaraju rates RDHL a Buy, along with a $23 price target. This target suggests the stock will be changing hands for a 231% premium a year from now. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, based on all the above factors, Wall Street analysts are thoroughly impressed with RDHL. It boasts 100% Street support, or 4 Buy ratings in the last three months, making the consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are selling for $6.94 each, and the average target of $20.50 indicates a possible upside of 195% by next year. (See RDHL stock analysis on TipRanks) Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) The next stock, Freeline Therapeutics, is working on gene therapies for debilitating, chronic diseases, including bleeding disorders. The company has four drugs in the development pipeline, two as treatments for hemophilia, one for Fabry disease, and one for Gaucher disease. Freeline follows a proprietary liver-based investigational gene therapy approach in its research. Three of the company’s drug candidates are in clinical trials. FLT190, under investigation as a treatment for Fabry disease, is in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding study, with data expected to be presented before the end of this year. FLT201 is also in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding study, for Gaucher disease. This study is expected to be in the clinic before the end of this year. Finally, FLT180a, a drug candidate under investigation as a treatment for hemophilia B, is in a Phase 1/2 dose-confirmation study, and is on track to initiate trial sites by year’s end. Among the bulls is H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio who is upbeat about the prospects for the company's Gaucher program. "With limited competition, we believe the Gaucher program is Freeline's most valuable program... Freeline presented positive data at the WORLD Symposium... We believe that these data suggest FLT201 may be able to deliver sustained GCase expression in difficult-to-reach tissues. Furthermore, we believe learnings from data generated in humans to-date in the FLT180a and FLT190 programs, particularly around dosing and immune suppression, could help accelerate the FLT201 program... We estimate FLT201 could generate aggregate revenues of more than $8B; risk-adjusted, we estimate this program is worth $12/share," Trucchio explained. The analyst summed up, "We believe a recent sell-off in FRLN shares... has created a compelling buying opportunity ahead of data updates on FLT180a, FLT190, and FLT201." To this end, Driscoll rates FRLN a Buy along with a $30 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential upside of ~257% could be in the cards. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Trucchio is not alone in taking a bullish view here; there are 6 recent reviews of this stock and all are positive, making for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $8.41 with an average price target of $24.50 implying an upside of 191%. (See FRLN stock analysis on TipRanks) Clene (CLNN) Last but not least is Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing a unique track in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, and underlying factor in many neurological conditions. The company is developing bioenergetic nanocatalysts, a new class of drugs, to ‘jump start’ neurorepair through an energy-enhancing bioenergetic catalysis. In short, the company’s approach is to improve bio functions at the cellular level, so that the body can repair itself. Clene has four drug candidates it its pipeline. The leading one, CNN-Au8, is described as a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the central nervous system. CNN-Au8 is undergoing several concurrent clinical trials, including a Phase 3 trial for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease. All of these are progressive, chronic, degenerative conditions of the neuromuscular system. The Phase 3 trial of CNN-Au8 reached the 50% enrollment milestone during Q1. Full enrollment is expected before the end of this year, and topline data is expected to become available during 1H22. Further updates on the company’s various other clinical trial programs are scheduled for later this year. This company went public in December of last year through a SPAC merger transaction. The merger, with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited brought proceeds of $31.9 million, and saw CLNN shares debut on the NASDAQ on December 31 at $9.01 per share. Covering CLNN for Cantor Fitzgerald, analyst Charles Duncan set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $22 price target that indicates room for ~129% share appreciation from the current $9.63 share price. (To watch Duncan’s track record, click here) “We see the non-specificity of ‘Au8 as a positive for broad applicability to a range of diseases in which oxidative stress and metabolic dysfunction is a key driver of pathophysiology. In addition, although crystalline gold has long been thought to have metabolic activity, it is not until we’ve seen the convergence of deeply scientific knowledge of nanocrystal technology with management capabilities in neurobiology and drug development, that we’ve been compelled to consider the therapeutic potential of gold in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases," Duncan opined. The analyst added, "Clene owns patented technology which enables gold nanocrystals to form into specific shapes that are particularly conducive to facilitating nanocatalytic activity and filtering toxic particles from the gold surface to drive differentiated clinical profile, potentially opening the door to broad deployment within medicine.” In its short time on the public markets, CLNN has attracted 4 analyst reviews – and all are positive, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. The stock has an average price target of $22.25, suggesting a 131% one-year upside from current levels. (See CLNN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
The interest in Ethiopia’s first mobile money platform reflects “the huge pent-up demand for mobile money services" in the country.
The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.
Legendary investment guru Bruce Greenwald predicted that Tesla will fail to dominate auto industry over the long term due to a likely explosion in the size of the electric vehicle market and a lack of differentiation between Tesla's products and those of its competitors.
It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.