Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion. The stock jumped 5.4% Monday morning in New York.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.(Updates with share trading in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street buyout barons are rushing to the leveraged loan market to finance takeovers and dividends as they dial up risk-taking amid a brightening economic outlook.Loan launches that back mergers and leveraged buyouts spiked to $70 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the most since 2018 and a 60% jump from a year ago. Those that have a dividend component surged to $13.4 billion, the most since 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The leveraged loan market has long been the favored financing source for private equity firms looking to juice returns on corporate takeovers and to reward themselves with payouts before selling their acquisitions. As buyout firms seek to take advantage of the positive macro backdrop and increased demand for floating-rate debt to raise funding, there’s little sign of a let-up ahead.Already this month RSA Security started the selling $2 billion of term loans for its purchase by Clearlake Capital Group and Symphony Technology Group. The loan for Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of retailer Michaels Cos. is due to wrap up this week. And CoreLogic Inc.’s $4 billion deal to fund its its takeover by Stone Point Capital and Insight Capital is currently in market.Dividend-backing deals are also hitting the market from companies including obstetrics and gynecology services company OB Hospitalist Group Inc. and SubCom, a fiber optic network provider. They join Organon & Co., which is offering $3 billion of loans and about $4.5 billion of bonds to pay a spinoff related dividend to Merck & Co.Firms looking to raise financing for takeovers are finding willing buyers for floating-rate loans as Treasury yields continue to climb and inflation expectations pick up. Leveraged loan funds saw inflows of $12.7 billion in the first quarter as the 10-year Treasury rate jumped 83 basis points.U.S.Dealers are calling for as much as $25 billion of high-grade supply this week, with sales expected to pick up Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasts for the month stand at $90 billion to $100 billion.Marvell Technology is in the market with a three-part investment-grade offering to help fund its acquisition of Inphi Corp.U.S. investment-grade borrowers raised $278.7 billion of syndicated loans in the first quarter of 2021, surpassing pre-Covid-19 levels as the economy continues to recover from the pandemicThe relentless rally in the U.S. high-yield market has pushed spreads to an almost 14-year low while risk premiums for CCCs, the riskiest junk bonds, dropped to 526 basis points -- a level last seen nearly three years agoFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropePrimary market participants expect the Easter holiday to limit issuance activity this week, according to a Bloomberg News survey conducted on March 26.High-yield bonds with more than 6.95 billion euros ($8.2 billion) outstanding are trading above upcoming call prices, making it attractive for issuers to redeem the securities in the next three monthsAsiaWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.China’s central bank asked lenders to rein in credit supply on concern the surge in loans is fueling asset bubbles, the Financial Times reportedNew rupee bond offerings from Indian firms have almost dried up ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. All economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchangedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.
(Bloomberg) -- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday. The IMF will release its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating that it will include an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus boost, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings ready to be spent mean the world economy is poised for the fastest expansion on record back to the 1960s.”--Tom Orlik, chief economist. For full analysis, click hereRead more: World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth BoomsBeyond the much-watched economic report, attention will focus on a Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, where officials may decide to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, set to expire in June, through the end of this year. The program has provided $5 billion in debt relief for low-income nations since it began last May, according to World Bank data.Another focus of conversation will be the IMF’s proposed $650 billion issuance of reserve assets known as special drawing rights. While the official proposal won’t come until June, Georgieva last month touted broad support for the idea among IMF members.The plan would help send more than $20 billion to poor countries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week told U.S. Congress that President Joe Biden’s administration intends to support the idea, starting a countdown of at least 90 days before a formal vote in favor at the IMF.Elsewhere, minutes of the latest Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings will shed insight on policy makers’ thinking and central banks in India, Australia and Poland are predicted to keep policy unchanged.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching out for the latest data on services activity, job openings and producer prices for signs of the economy’s progress and developing inflationary pressures.On Wednesday, Fed watchers will also have minutes of the central bank’s last meeting to pour through and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event Thursday in time with the IMF’s meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaJapan releases household and wage data on Tuesday that will offer more insight into the hit to the economy from a second state of emergency amid signs it was less brutal than first feared.Australia has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday and India on Wednesday. With neither central bank expected to move their main policy tools, the focus will be on their outlooks.China releases data on Friday that’s likely to show consumer price inflation climbed back into positive territory while factory costs are starting to swell.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaThe health of Europe’s manufacturing base as it weathers the coronavirus crisis will focus economists’ attention in the coming week as they gauge the underlying strength of growth drivers during the quarter that just finished.German factory orders and industrial production data for February are among the more significant reports, and both are anticipated to show output increases during the month.Meanwhile, the lastest lockdown in France means the economy will rebound less than previously expected this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview published Sunday.A shorter week than usual in much of the region because of the Easter holiday on Monday features fewer scheduled remarks by ECB officials to guide investors on the state of policy.But the institution’s account of its decision on March 11 will pique interest, perhaps signaling a spectrum of opinion among governors on the risks to economic growth at a meeting when they ratified new quarterly forecasts.Poland may announce a new fiscal stimulus program, largely paid for by EU funds. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank is set to keep policy unchanged.Turkey may report that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by more than 10% as foreign investors sold Turkish assets at the fastest pace in 15 years.Russia is expected to report that inflation accelerated to the highest since 2016 at 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates to try and combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food prices.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports on Mexico’s industrial output and manufacturing this week should point to the negative output gap of early 2021. On Thursday, the consumer price reports and the central bank minutes may boil down to this: Inflation’s above target, but the data-dependent Banxico is ready to wait, expecting it to slow in line with their forecasts. Bear in mind that the most recent GDP forecasts from Banxico and the Finance Ministry are quite upbeat too.In contrast, gloom pervades the region’s biggest economy. One of the country’s largest hedge fund managers says Brazil may be nearing a “perfect inflationary storm.” Data out Friday may show consumer prices are well over the 5.25% target range ceiling and consistent with the more dire central bank scenarios.Among the Andean nations, inflation in Chile should come in right around 3% whereas analysts see Colombia’s setting a record-low of 1.45%. Rounding out the week, look for Peru’s central bank to keep the key rate at a record-low 0.25% for a 12th straight meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updated with French forecasts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.
YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.
The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.
My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.
GameStop Corp. shares dropped Monday, but bounced sharply off earlier lows, after the videogame and consumer electronics retailer finally took advantage of the trading frenzy in its stock to raise money through an "at-the-market" offering.
While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.
British pound traders continue to push the issue as it looks like we are trying to get to the ¥153.50 level.
Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.
(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said it chose an “enhanced” offer from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide equity capital for the rental-car company’s exit from Chapter 11.The deal, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, has the support of holders of more than 85% of the company’s unsecured notes, Hertz said, a level of backing that gave it a “clear advantage” over a competing offer. The company earlier received a rival proposal from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.“We look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 in the second quarter financially and operationally stronger, and well-positioned to achieve the opportunities in the rebounding travel market,” Paul Stone, Hertz’s chief executive officer, said in the statement Saturday.The company remains on track to exit from its bankruptcy in June. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals don’t need a Covid test and don’t need to quarantine when traveling domestically.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It became a popular stock among day traders, who sent shares of the bankrupt company soaring against conventions. Hertz made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock, but abandoned it after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.The new investors will bring operational expertise to Hertz, including experience with companies such as Santander Consumer USA, Dana Inc., and Car Trade, the company said.The supporting noteholders have agreed to support the exchange of the unsecured funded debt claims against Hertz for about 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity. They have also committed to purchase, or otherwise backstop, the full $1.6 billion of equity being offered to the holders of Hertz’s unsecured funded debt.Holders of 725 million euros ($852 million) of European vehicle notes will be paid in cash in full under the plan, while creditors of general unsecured claims will get about 75 cents on the dollar, it said. Hertz’s existing equity will be canceled and receive no distribution.(Adds quotes from Hertz’s CEO, background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied Monday, after B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said it's time to buy, citing an improving balance sheet outlook and as a strong opening weekend for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' pointed to a resurgence in demand.
No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.
With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace
The IRS wants Circle, a Boston-based financial technology company enabling trade in various types of cryptocurrencies, to produce account-registration information, account activity records and other materials for customers who had at least $20,000 in transactions any year from 2016 to 2020. Cryptocurrency has gained prominence and value over the year, but the IRS says tax reporting hasn’t kept up. The IRS issued Circle with a summons, which is part of an ongoing investigation by the Internal Revenue Service to make sure all sorts of cryptocurrency users across the board are reporting and paying up their tax obligations, the government explained in court papers.