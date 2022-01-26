U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.62
    +78.17 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.71
    +379.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,919.47
    +380.17 (+2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.77
    +33.73 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    -22.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3520
    +0.4860 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,101.85
    +894.02 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.28
    +18.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about provisions for FX-denominated mortgage loans booked by Bank Millennium, S.A.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.
  • BPCGF

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about provisions for FX-denominated mortgage loans booked by Bank Millennium, S.A.

Attachment


