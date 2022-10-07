U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,642.90
    -101.62 (-2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,308.95
    -617.99 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,664.95
    -408.36 (-3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.05
    -46.47 (-2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.38
    +3.93 (+4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -13.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.42 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0033 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0450 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0075 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3120
    +0.2440 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,449.63
    -631.60 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    -11.30 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about significant items impacting 3rd quarter 2022 financial results of Bank Millennium, S.A.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.
Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.
Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about significant items impacting 3rd quarter 2022 financial results of Bank Millennium, S.A.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers.

  • Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

    Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Will AMD Stock Ever Make a Bottom?

    Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices issued a third-quarter revenue warning Thursday after the close of trading. Let's check on the charts and indicators again. Our last review on September 27 was not encouraging.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • S&P 500 could drop to 3,150 if Fed can’t muster soft landing

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed.

  • Fed may need to pivot by early November, when ‘something breaks,’ says Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd

    “The Fed will have no choice but to reliquefy the system,'' an event that is likely to happen by the end of the World Series, Minerd writes on Thursday.

  • CVS Health, Centene lead health insurers lower after 2023 Medicare ratings

    CVS' largest health insurance plan for Medicare recipients received a lower performance rating, the company said on Thursday, leading to more than $11.6 billion being wiped off its market value by 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Centene, which has fallen more than 10% this year, also lost $3.5 billion of its market value by 11:30 a.m. ET. Year-over-year declines in Star Ratings were expected due to expiry of the one-time COVID-specific disaster relief program, Oppenheimer analysts said, adding that CVS and Centene were among the biggest decliners.

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • 12 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy After The Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 12 best fintech stocks to buy after the selloff. If you want to read about some more fintech stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy After the Selloff. The fintech industry has taken a beating in the past few months due to soaring inflation and rising interest […]