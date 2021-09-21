U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.21
    +10.48 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.25
    +142.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,754.55
    +40.64 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.76
    +3.55 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3200
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,691.75
    -1,155.34 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.26
    +5.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.41
    +77.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the upgrade of deposits ratings by Moody’s to Baa2/Prime-2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the upgrade of deposits ratings by Moody’s to Baa2/Prime-2

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • McDonald’s gives Happy Meal toys a sustainable makeover, cuts plastic use in climate push

    At McDonald's, customizable, interactive and sustainable toys are on their way.

  • FedEx, UPS Rate Rises Are Making Online Shopping More Expensive

    FedEx will raise shipping rates at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, adding to pressure on retailers to pass costs to customers.

  • China Has the Means to Contain Evergrande. The Question Is the Will.

    Global markets are effectively in limbo as the lack of a solution to the property giant’s $300 billion debt pile holds the financial world hostage for now.

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

    Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) both fit that description, and both are experiencing strong tailwinds. Smartsheet is a leader in workflow management software, while Upwork is tapping into the secular trend of remote work. Smartsheet was founded in 2005 to provide a single, easy-to-use application that helps business teams to execute projects more efficiently.

  • OPEC+ Can Proceed With Reviving Supply, Key Members Say

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies can likely continue reviving oil production, two key Middle East members said as the group prepares to consider its next supply hike. “The plan is working, we’re gradually increasing and the market is absorbing it,” United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday at the Gastech conference in Dubai. “I don’t see any reason why we should deviate from that.” Mazrouei’s view echoes comments from his Iraqi counterpart over the weekend, as well a

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsFutures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • BP Oil Trader Says He Was Fired Over Nigeria Bribe Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsBP Plc fired an ex-oil trader because he voiced concerns about bribes being paid in Nigeria to secure local contracts, according to a sprawling London employment s