U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.01
    +31.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,277.26
    +364.70 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,886.81
    +63.38 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.84
    +7.66 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    +0.95 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -28.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0510 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3050
    +0.6280 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,831.93
    +4,702.08 (+8.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.93
    +46.19 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. Announces Transaction

Banco La Hipotecaria S.A.
·2 min read

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Hipotecaria Panamanian Mortgage Trust 2021-1 (LHIPO 2021-1 GA), a Delaware statutory Trust (the "Trust"), through its Grantor, Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. ("BLH"), announces the intention to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $100 Million o 144a/Reg S pass-through amortizing Grantor Trust Certificates (the "Certificates"). The expected weighted average life is approximately seven years. The principal assets of the Issuer will consist of senior class Panamanian mortgage-backed securities (the "Notes") issued by the Sixteenth Mortgage-Backed Notes Trust, a trust governed by the laws of Panama for which BLH serves as Issuer Trustee.

The Certificates will be offered exclusively to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") in the United States and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act.

The Certificates have not been and will not be registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering circular pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Act.

Contact: John Rauschkolb, CEO, Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. john@lahipotecaria.com

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that the Trust believes to be reasonable as of today's date only. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances including, but not limited to, Panama's domestic and global economic and business conditions, the effect of continued volatility in credit markets, market related risks such as changes in interest rates and exchange rates, changes in the valuation of credit market exposures, changes in valuation of issued notes, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, and other factors beyond the control of the Trust and Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. The Trust cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Tesla stock climbs toward 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. continued to rally Friday, putting them on track for the highest close in eight months, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle maker's key China market have now been put to rest

  • Cloudflare Earnings Incoming: What to Watch

    The tech giant's stock is up 117% year to date. It's safe to say that expectations are high.

  • Why investors are 'waving the caution flag'

    Investopedia Editor-In-Chief Caleb Silver joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the caution rising amongst investors in the market as economic uncertainty intensifies and supply chain disruptions persist.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures

    While most seasoned investors understand the potential of well-known businesses such as Facebook or Tesla, many less familiar stocks sit under the noses of the general public -- but the gains they rack up when the market does catch on could be more significant. Hence, investors looking for such "diamonds in the rough" before they shoot higher should consider financial stocks such as OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), companies that are creating new business opportunities through technology-based applications. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate prospective borrowers either underserved or unserved by the traditional credit system.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?