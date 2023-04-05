Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its upcoming conference call to discuss its 1Q23 results

PANAMA CITY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Date and time:

Wednesday, April 19 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer

Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:

888 686 3653 (U.S. Participants)

+1 718 866 4614 (From outside the U.S.)

Passcode: 877068

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com/en/investors

Bladex's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release will be announced on Tuesday, April 18 2023 after the market closes.

About Bladex:

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Contact Information:

Carlos Daniel Raad – Chief Investor Relations Officer

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com

Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925

