Do Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's (NYSE:BLX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A (NYSE:BLX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's EPS has grown 33% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 69% to US$218m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A you should know about.

