Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BLX

PANAMA CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex))
Date and time:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
1-800-420-1271 (U.S. Participants)
1-785-424-1205 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 47922

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release will be announced on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

About Bladex:
Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-latinoamericano-de-comercio-exterior-sa-nyse--blx-cordially-invites-you-to-participate-in-its-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301529649.html

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

