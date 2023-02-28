U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.15
    -12.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,656.70
    -232.39 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,455.54
    -11.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.99
    +0.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.70
    -0.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2800
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,156.20
    -354.95 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.53
    -8.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

·1 min read

Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2023. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil's website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil's internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022.

Santander Brasil's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Investor Relations Department
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2235 - 26º Floor
04543-011 - São Paulo / SP – Brasil
Phone: +55 (11) 3553 3300
E-mail: ri@santander.com.br

São Paulo, February 28, 2023.

Angel Santodomingo Martell
Investor Relations Officer

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-brasil-sa-notice-to-the-market-301758802.html

SOURCE Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • ‘You can learn a lot from dead people.’ Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s 99-year-old partner, doles out investing wisdom.

    “Don’t count on getting rich twice,” Munger warns that there is no 100% confidence when investing, in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest annual shareholder letter.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian earnings: Stock slides as its 2023 production forecast misses the mark

    Rivian shares are sliding after the EV maker report mixed Q4 results, and a production forecast that missed the mark.

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax Stock Plummets On 'Substantial Uncertainty' For Its Future

    Novavax said Tuesday there's "substantial doubt" regarding its ability to continue, and shares of the biotech stock crashed in late trading.

  • AMC stock bounces around after 14th consecutive quarterly loss, fourth straight year in the red

    AMC reported a loss for a 14th consecutive quarter and fourth consecutive year Tuesday, but shares still gained in after-hours trading.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Novavax stock shedding a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeS&P 500 Wraps Up Turbulent Mont

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • ONEOK (OKE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

    ONEOK's (OKE) fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates, while revenues miss the same. Its long-term debt and interest expense decline during the period.

  • T-Bill Sales to Get Slashed Soon as Debt-Cap Deadline Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department is on the cusp of once again having to slash the amount of Treasury bills floating around, potentially creating ripples in funding markets as investors chase a dwindling supply of securities or hunt for other places to stick short-term cash. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Ti

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Much Money Will a $300,000 Annuity Pay Me Monthly?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.05% and 5.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Make

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.