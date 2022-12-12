U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

Banco Santander Chile included in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for third consecutive year

Banco Santander Chile
·2 min read
Banco Santander Chile
Banco Santander Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC. SSE: Bsantander) for the third consecutive year, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for Emerging Markets, by obtaining a total of 78 points in this demanding index, which evaluates a company’s sustainability levels. Santander Chile remains as the only bank in Chile to be part of the DJSI Emerging Market Index. Furthermore, it continues in the DJSI MILA Pacific, which it has been included since 2017, and the DJSI for Chile since 2016.        

The Bank increased its percentile five units compared to 2021, going from 91 to 96, and raised its total score to 78 points out of 100. It was recognized for its commitment to carry out responsible management with the environment and with the sustainable development of communities. Compared to previous years, it improved its performance in areas such as Sustainable Finance, Labor Practices, Safety and Health in the Work, Cybersecurity and Protection of Privacy.

“That we are once again recognized by this important index worldwide fills us with pride and shows that we are on the right track. Our concern for carrying out our work in a responsible manner with the environment and with our stakeholders is not something circumstantial, but rather it is a task that we have been developing for a long time and that we will continue to strengthen in the future, both in Chile and in the rest of the countries where Santander is present,” said María Eugenia de la Fuente, Executive Vice President of People, Communications and Sustainability of Santander Chile.

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 77.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 40.1 billion, deposits of US$ 29.2 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.0 billion. The BIS capital ratio was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.1%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl


