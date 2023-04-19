BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO WILL REPORT 1Q23 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON APRIL 26, 2023

MEXICO CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México" or the "Bank") one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A conference call will be held on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-5195 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on April 26, 2023. Additionally, a simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610715&tp_key=3d1cf0b35d

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 3:00 p.m. U.S. ET on April 27 and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on May 11, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 10178174. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,844 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 21.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,345 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,990 employees.

