IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 13th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

IF Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, IF Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 25% also shows that IF Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 26.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

IF Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.10 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that IF Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like IF Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think IF Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for IF Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

