Bancroft vs. Ashtabula Township trustees trial set for Jan. 10

Dec. 23—JEFFERSON — A trial date has been set for a Plymouth Township man who is suing the Ashtabula Township trustees, and his former boss, for alleged discriminatory, harassing, and retaliatory acts, Common Pleas Court records show.

Jody R. Bancroft, 65, a former road department employee, said road superintendent Todd A. McGill, 51, discriminated against and harassed him because of his age and perceived disability and retaliated against him for objecting to his poor treatment, forcing Bancroft to resign, according to the lawsuit.

The incidents occurred for two years, from 2018 to 2020, according to the complaint.

Beachwood attorney Paul J. Corrado filed the civil suit for Bancroft on Oct. 18, 2022. The case has been assigned to Common Pleas Judge David A. Schroeder. The trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 with Schroeder presiding.

Township Trustee Stephen McClure said Bancroft resigned on his own accord.

Prior to his resignation, Bancroft served as an Ashtabula Township firefighter/EMT for about 35 years and was classified as an engineer for 16 of those years. After retiring from the fire department, Bancroft worked for the township's road department for six years.

During his initial move to the road department, Bancroft and McGill were co-workers. When Road Superintendent Jeffrey Bond retired in 2018, the trustees promoted McGill to the position.

Bancroft's complaint states "after the township promoted Mr. McGill, he and the township initiated a plan to rid the road department of its older employees and those they regarded as having disabilities."

Those employees were Bancroft and William White, both now 65 years old, according to the lawsuit.

In 2020, Bancroft suffered a serious back and spinal injury requiring emergency surgery. He reported the injury and the need for immediate surgery in-person to McClure at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Bancroft said he took FMLA leave and sick leave while regularly providing medical updates through his doctor until he returned to work in September 2020.

He also met with McGill on June 17, 2020, at the road department, at which time McGill became angry when Bancroft said he anticipated returning to work in August 2020, according to the lawsuit.

Bancroft said McGill used profanity, threatened him and told him he was "old" and a "hazard" and that he should quit his job, according to the complaint.

After that meeting, Bancroft, his wife, and White went to McClure's home to discuss McGill's conduct, according to the lawsuit.

Bancroft followed up with an email to the trustees and McGill describing, [and] objecting to McGill's conduct aimed at forcing Bancroft to quit, according to the lawsuit.

Only McClure responded to the email with, "Seriously, Jody?" according to the lawsuit.

Bancroft charges the trustees ignored and refused to deal with Bancroft's complaints. He further states the trustees' willingness to ignore McGill's behavior emboldened McGill to continue harassing him, according to the lawsuit.

When Bancroft returned to work in September 2020, McGill continued his "discriminatory, harassing and retaliatory misconduct" in order to force him out of his job, according to the lawsuit.

Bancroft said he was forced to resign on Dec. 31, 2020 because of McGill's "abusive" behavior that "any reasonable person would have been compelled to resign," according to the lawsuit.

The township then hired a 26-year-old man to replace him, Bancroft said.

Bancroft is asking for more than $25,000 in back pay, front pay, future damages and other relief, such as reinstatement to his position as a township employee, according to the lawsuit.