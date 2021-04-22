U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Martin W. Schubert as Non-Executive Director

·2 min read

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Affirms Expansion with Key Board Appointment

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Investment Bank Limited (BancTrust), the London-based emerging markets investment bank, announced today that Martin W. Schubert, founder and Chairman of European InterAmerican Finance Corp. (Eurinam), has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Board of Directors.

https://www.banctrust.com (PRNewsfoto/BancTrust &amp; Co. Investment Bank)
https://www.banctrust.com (PRNewsfoto/BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank)

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Martin W. Schubert as Non-Executive Director

Mr. Schubert has approximately 40+ years of financial industry background and experience. At Eurinam, he pioneered the emerging markets debt trading business in 1983 as well as the debt-to-debt and debt-to-equity swaps for privatizations and other complex transactions between sovereign issuers and global financial institutions. He has also authored many articles on emerging markets and has been associated with the Council of the Americas, Brazil American Chamber of Commerce, Venezuelan American Association, and other organizations. Martin has been an advisor to numerous governments and retail debt holders on various matters and has been an active speaker over the years at many conferences on emerging markets. For 16 years, Eurinam had a joint venture with Singer & Friedlander Ltd., the UK merchant bank, in emerging market debt trading while Martin was a member of their non-executive Board.

BancTrust and Eurinam have recently agreed to commence collaborating extensively in the trading and arranging of emerging market debt transactions.

Mr. Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive at BancTrust, commented, "It is truly an honour to have Martin on the Board providing valuable insight and decades of industry expertise as we continue to expand our footprint across emerging markets".

"I look forward to finally working together with BancTrust and help deepen its relationships in key markets as well as contributing to its new growth phase", stated Mr. Schubert.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based investment bank specialised in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on Twitter at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo].

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banctrust--co-investment-bank-announces-the-appointment-of-martin-w-schubert-as-non-executive-director-301274442.html

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

