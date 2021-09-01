BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Announces "'DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle' Reaches 350 Million Downloads Worldwide!"

Popular Smartphone Game Application Distributed in More Than 170 Countries and Regions Worldwide

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, has announced that the game application "DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle," available through App Store and Google Play for smartphones, has reached 350 million downloads worldwide. In commemoration of this feat, "350 Million Global DLs Reached! Worldwide Celebration! Grand Departure Campaign" has started from August 28.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI1fl_9Sw7eW4w.jpg

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI2fl_MB5Z6t62.jpg

- "Enjoy the world of 'DRAGON BALL' in the palm of your hand with 'DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle'"

"DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle" launched in 2015 as a game application for smartphones, taking advantage of its characteristics and features to create a game that allows users around the world to immerse themselves in the world of "DRAGON BALL" through the palm of their hand. The following year, the game application was nominated for the "Google Play Awards" for its simple, yet intuitive controls allowing users to experience the intense battles unique to the world of "DRAGON BALL."

It has been BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment's commitment to provide intense battles reminiscent of the anime of the time with game features such as use of powerful special attacks and active skills, and the app has regularly held events and campaigns themed around the worldview of each character.

By focusing on game quality and events, the title has shown a steady increase in users over the course of six years from its release. The game application is now distributed in more than 170 countries and regions around the world, with 70% of downloads coming from overseas, making it a game to be enjoyed by users throughout the world.

"350 Million Global DLs Reached! Worldwide Celebration! Grand Departure Campaign" Lineup

The app will hold various events themed after the Planet Namek Saga for the "350 Million Global DLs Reached! Worldwide Celebration! Grand Departure Campaign."

- Dual DOKKAN Festival begins

The Dual DOKKAN Festival will be held in two parts with each featuring a new SSR character, "Super Saiyan Goku," and "Frieza (Full Power)." The new characters will use voiced active skills when they DOKKAN Awaken to LR. Don't miss the chance of having one free Consecutive Summon for every three Consecutive Summon made within the first 400 hours from the start of the DOKKAN Festival.

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI3fl_oGabE4rk.png

Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI4fl_qW24W801.png

*Campaign Period: August 28 to October 4, 11:59 PM (PST/TBD)

*The campaign period and content may change without notice.

*The characters featured in each of the "DOKKAN Festival" during the "Dual DOKKAN Festival" differ.

- Log in for special bonuses

Photo4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI5fl_7gziOv72.png

Users will receive 2 Dragon Stones every day during the festival for a maximum of 80 Dragon Stones. Users will also receive a "God Dragon Stone 14" that can be used to gain any character in the lineup and 30 "Story Keys" when users first log in during the festival.

*Campaign Period: Until October 4, 10:59 AM (PST/TBD)

*The campaign period and content may change without notice.

- Challenge with Special Missions

Photo5: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI6fl_FcFwT1DA.png

Clear the missions to gain Dragon Stones, Aged Meat, Training Items, Hercule Statues, and more.

*Campaign Period: Until October 4, 11:59 PM (PST/TBD)

*The campaign period and content may change without notice.

- Get ready for the "Ruler of the Universe and the Warrior Race" story event

Photo6: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI7fl_43Dz97O4.png

Photo7: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202108279283/_prw_PI8fl_fR3LFnbu.png

Two different events will be held with one from Son Goku's viewpoint, and the other from Frieza's viewpoint. Clear Son Goku's story event, "Legend of the Super Saiyan," to receive the 3rd anniversary reward, "Super Gravity Training Goku."

*Campaign Period: Until October 4, 11:59 PM (PST/TBD)

*The campaign period and content may change without notice.

Content Overview

Content Name: DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle

Genre: Beat 'em up battle

Distribution Date: July, 2015

Usage Fees: Free download, some in-app purchases

Distribution Platform: App Store, Google Play

Official Website: https://dbz-dokkan.bngames.net/en/

Official Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/dokkan_global

Store Website:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id951627425?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bandainamcogames.dbzdokkanww

Legal Line:

(C) BIRD STUDIO / SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

(C) BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment follows its corporate slogan to the word -- more fun for everyone. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment will strive to bring the fun to everyone throughout the world.

*The information herein represents the information according to the date of the press release. Information may be updated without notice after release.

*All images herein are not final, and currently under development.

*Please use the specified copyright and legal herein when using logos and images.

*Use of content may incur additional communication fees.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and App Store is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

*The "Google Play" brand, and other Google trademarks, are property of Google LLC.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. delivers various products and services catering to a worldwide audience in areas such as network content, home video game software and life entertainment based on its IP (Intellectual Property) Axis. BNE gives shape to "a new type of fun" with amazing ideas and newer technology unavailable elsewhere. Furthermore, BNE makes ordinary everyday life more enjoyable and aims to realize "more fun for everyone" that allows customers throughout the world to keep smiling.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/

