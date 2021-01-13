U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Bandsintown Plus offers exclusive concert streams for $10 per month

Nick Summers
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Tycho performing in Oakland, California last year.

The music industry is still in a bind. Many artists make the bulk of their income from performing live concerts around the world. Conventional gigs aren’t happening, though, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One potential solution could be Bandsintown Plus, a new subscription service dedicated to live music. For $9.99 per month, you’ll get an “all access pass” for more than 25 concerts each month. These have been produced exclusively for the platform — you won’t find them on other streaming services, such as YouTube, Twitch, Spotify or Apple Music. Throughout January and February, you can expect performances from the following:

Adeline, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Bakai, Brijean, Bye Beneco, Chrome Sparks, Chromeo, Claud, Diamond Thug, Empress Of, Fleet Foxes (Solo), Flying Lotus, HONEYMOAN, Ian Isiah, James Hersey, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Bonamassa, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lomelda, mau from nowhere, Mindchatter, Misty Mtn, Mt. Joy, odie, Phoebe Bridgers, Poolside, Prequell, Rexx Life Raj, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Himself, Scarypoolparty, Sir Chloe, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi, Trevor Hall, Tycho, Wallows, We the Commas, and former Bandsintown Big Break alumni Omar Apollo with special guest Q. Bandsintown says more artists will be announced at a later date.

These aren’t the biggest names in the world. Bandsintown is hoping that you’ll recognise at least one of the names on that list, though, or love music enough to sit down and take a punt on some artists you haven’t heard before. A hard sell? Possibly. But it’s a concept that could help smaller artists survive this tricky period. Not everyone can release a polished concert film — and make a nice pay packet in the process — on something like Netflix or Disney+. “Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19’s restrictions,” Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown said. “Plus is a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans.”

Bandsintown started as a service that told users when an artist was scheduled to perform in their local area. Throughout the pandemic, it’s pivoted to help musicians promote and monetize their livestreams.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 300%, Say Analysts

    Risk and reward often travel hand-in-hand, making the stock market both lucrative and dangerous. Among the best exemplars of this axiom are the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. With that low price comes the potential for extreme gains, as even an incrementally small price increase will translate to a high percentage gain.JPMorgan's Head of Small and Midcap Equity Strategy, Eduardo Lecubarri, sees both the opportunities and dangers in the current market environment – and the great potential of small-cap stocks that have room to run.“1Q may be rocky following the strong gains since Nov and the fact that valuations are sitting on all-time highs. However, the year long outlook is encouraging due to far more powerful fundamental tailwinds. Such a positive backdrop is likely to keep investors chasing those few stocks that still offer big recovery upside, as they seem to have started to do YTD. It is for this reason that we would encourage investors to build their portfolios now and see things through in the event of any consolidation phase that may come in Q1,” Lecubarri wrote.Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. We are talking returns of at least 300% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)Opioids have made headlines in recent years, and for all the wrong reasons. These potent pain relief drugs are also dangerously addictive – a factor that has led to the opioid epidemic in the US. AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation of safer treatments for acute pain, developing synthetic opioid drugs for sublingual (under the tongue) dosing.The company’s main product, Sufentanil, was approved by the FDA under the name Dsuvia in 2018, and by the EU as Dzuveo that same year. A second sublingual Sufentanil system, under the name Zalviso, has also been approved for use by the EU, and is in Phase 3 trial in the US.In its most recent earning report, the company showed $1.4 million at the top line, driven by $1.3 million in product sales. The sales figure was up 433% sequentially, and the total revenue figure was up 133% year-over-year.Against this backdrop, several members of the Street believe ACRX’s $1.40 share price looks like a steal.Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes is upbeat on Dsuvia’s prospects as an alternative to current opioid treatments, and he believes that potential will boost the company’s stock.“With the launch of Dsuvia, we believe investor focus can now shift to launch metrics and peak sales potential for the product. As ACRX launches a true alternative to IV opioids, we expect investors to begin to appreciate the value of the product. We believe that Dsuvia offers an advancement in delivery of adequate pain treatment by eliminating the need for an invasive and time-consuming IV set-up in the emergency room, as well as an outpatient, or post-surgery, setting. Despite hospital launches taking time, we expect the uptake of Dsuvia to drive revenue upside beyond the Street's current estimates, which, in turn, could drive the stock higher from current levels,” Follked opined.In line with his bullish stance, Folkes rates ACRX a Buy, and his $9 price target implies room for a stunning 552% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, ACRX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Based on the $7 average price target, shares could soar 407% in the next year. (See ACRX stock analysis on TipRanks)NuCana (NCNA)NuCana is a biopharma company focused on new cancer treatments. The company’s goal is to provide effective treatments for biliary, breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers – while avoiding the complications and side effects of current chemotherapy treatments. NuCana uses a phosphoramidate chemistry technology called ProTide to create a class of drugs that will surmount the limitations of the existing nucleotide analogs behind many chemotherapy drugs. NuCana’s ProTides have already been used in Gilead’s antiviral drug Sovaldi.In May of last year, NuCana announced the restart of its Phase III trial on Acelarin, the drug candidate furthest along the company’s pipeline, as a treatment for biliary tract cancers. The study encompasses over 800 patients in 6 countries and is currently ongoing. In November, the company published data described as ‘encouraging’ from the Phase Ib study of the same drug.While Acelarin is the flagship drug in the pipeline, NuCana has two other prospects under development. NUC-3373 is in Phase I trial as a treatment for solid tumors and colorectal cancers, and NUC-7738 is a second pathway under investigation for applications to advanced solid tumors. Of these three, the colorectal study is the farthest advanced.Writing from Truist, 5-star analyst Robyn Karnauskas sees the pipeline as key to NuCana’s investor potential.“We believe investors have overlooked the fact that NCNA is a platform Company that we believe is validated, as defined by the production of clinical products. We like that it has brought 3 products to the clinic, including one novel drug and two improved cornerstone chemos. The data suggest to us that the platform works and can produce better chemos […] While investors are mostly focused on Acelarin, we believe investors should also focus on NUC-3373, another core to our platform-based thesis that has data expected in 1H2021,” Karnauskas noted.To this end, Karnauskas puts a $22 price target on NCNA, suggesting the stock has room for 384% growth ahead of it, along with a Buy rating. (To watch Karnauskas’ track record, click here)Overall, NCNA's Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, and based on 4 recent reviews. Shares have an average price target of $17.33, suggesting a 270% one-year upside from the current trading price of $4.69. (See NCNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Plug Power's stock surges again, after more than doubling the past 6 days

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. charged 7.6% higher in premarket trading, adding to the more than doubling over the past six sessions, after B. Riley Securities analyst Christopher Souther boosted his price target by more than 50%. The stock, which has rocketed 105.2% the past six days to close Tuesday at a 15-year high, is on track for a 7th-straight gain, which would be the longest win streak since the 7-day stretch ended Nov. 18, 2019. B. Riley's Souther reiterated the buy rating he's had on the stock for at least a couple years but raised his price target to $79 from $52, following the company's announcement of an agreement to launch a joint venture with France-based auto maker Groupe Renault. "We see the agreement as a significant positive for the company in providing a strong partner to build out local manufacturing, hydrogen infrastructure, and R&D for within the European continent," Souther wrote in a note to clients. "We believe that the company's ability to support the entire hydrogen ecosystem has been a key driver of the recent partnership uptick, enabling turn key solutions for hard to decarbonize energy and commercial vehicle sectors." The stock has shot up nearly four-fold (up 286.1%) over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.2%.

  • Here's What it Took to Help My Millennial Colleague Plan Her Million-Dollar Nest Egg

    I'm a nosy person, so I elbowed my millennial colleague, Jessa, in the next cube over, and asked her, "Pssst... How much do you save for retirement per year?"Instead of ignoring me, she furtively Slacked me all of her financial details (it was like a giant ice cream sundae for a finance nerd): * Jessa, at 28, still owes $15,000 in student loans, and her husband, who is 30, still owes $20,000. * They owe $12,000 on their car loans. * Jessa and her husband have a $200,000 mortgage. * She currently saves $0 toward her retirement plan. (Sorry, but that's not enough, friend.) * She and her husband need help from Facet Wealth -- a virtual full-service financial planning service with dedicated certified financial planners.According to a survey by Bank of America, a surprising 16% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 now have at least $100,000 saved for retirement.Whooo hooo! That's cause for celebration. But what about Jessa? What does she need to do to get out of debt and save enough for retirement?Why Millennials Struggle to Save for Retirement Why do millennials like Jessa struggle to save for retirement? 1. Housing costs: The No. 1 response (37%) for millennials is the cost of housing, according to the Retirement Pulse Survey. 2. Supporting family members financially: Millennials often support extended family members with their income. This doesn't even involve the amount you need to save to put kids through college -- remember, financial aid doesn't cover everything. 3. Not enough income: The State of Our Money shares that more than half of millennials (55%) don't have a retirement savings account, such as a 401(k) or IRA. About 46% said unemployment was to blame. 4. Student loan debt: As of September 2017, the average graduate from the class of 2016 owed more than $37,000 in student loan debt, according to Student Loan Hero. "Yep, yep and yep," she said, when I showed her these numbers. "We hit three of these four categories. I just can't afford to put money in my retirement account right now."What My Millennial Colleague Needs to Do -- and Here's What You Can Do, Too! Feel like the percentages stack against you? Here's what to do next.Tip 1: Analyze interest rates. As soon as I said the words "interest rate," Jessa flopped over in her desk chair and pretended to fall asleep.I knew Jessa and her husband refinanced their home this past fall, and I asked her about their interest rates. She was paying only 3% on their home and student loans. I suggested asking Facet Wealth if they should invest in retirement more aggressively than pay down debt on their loans. (It's what I would vote for!) On the flip side, if you have high interest rates on your own student loans, I'd suggest asking Facet Wealth about paying off debt if your loans carry a higher rate than your investments earn before taxes. Tip 2: Consolidate those student loans -- but there's a catch. Consider consolidating student loan payments only if you can lower your payment without stretching out your loan term. In Jessa's case, she could use the extra money to start compounding her retirement savings.Tip 3: Get cracking on that retirement plan. Jessa must save at least 10% of her income. It's the rule of thumb cited by most financial advisors and other money experts. If Jessa doesn't want to struggle to keep her head above water after retirement, she needs to invest 10% of her income each year. And none of this "invest just enough to get the employer match" crap. In most cases, that's not enough retirement savings for most people and it won't scratch the surface toward creating a hefty nest egg. Tip 4: To get really rich, invest at least 15%. If Jessa wants to get really rich as a passive investor, she'll invest at least 15% of her income. She won't get Warren Buffett rich, of course, but if she wants at least $1 million in liquid assets beyond her home value, she'll shoot for saving 15%.That goes for anyone who invests for retirement. Tip 5: Never, ever borrow from your retirement plan. You can lend yourself money from your retirement account, but it's not a good idea. Jessa's retirement plan is off limits, and so is yours. Assume that money is in lockdown. Period.Why? * You lose compounded growth on your earnings. * You repay the loan with after-tax money, which means the interest you pay will get taxed again when you withdraw it at retirement (unless you borrow from a Roth 401(k). * If you leave your job, you'll have to repay the loan, typically within 60 days of leaving. If you can't, you'll owe taxes on the balance and a 10% penalty as well if you're under 55.You don't want to mess with all that.Tip 5: Take time to review what options are best for you. Once you've got retirement savings under control, you may want to take a look at other potential opportunities. Maybe Jessa and her husband want to dive into real estate investing or get cracking on several side hustles. Whatever it is, she needs to make sure it's worth her time and energy and can contribute toward her long-term goals.Tip 6: Do your own research. Jessa is a proud graduate of a liberal arts college, which means she's a lifelong learner. Here's another thing she'll do to maximize her success: She'll read everything she can get her hands on. She'll research funds and options within her 401(k), read investing books, books about real estate, articles about destroying debt and more. She'll absorb blog posts, listen to podcasts and develop her own investing philosophy. She'll be her own advocate when it comes to her own needs, risk tolerance and more, and you can, too.How Much Retirement Money Should You Aim to Save? Jessa is 28, but millennials span a wide range of ages -- from 24 to 38. Check out the rules of thumb for savings at each age.Savings Goal for Your 20s Accumulate 25% of your overall gross pay during your twenties. You might need to lower this amount if you've amassed a giant amount of student loan debt. Savings Goal for Your 30s Have at least one year of salary saved by the time you turn 30. If Jessa makes $100,000, she should have $100,000 saved. Savings Goal for Ages 35 to 40 Those of you on the mid-thirties end of the millennial spectrum should have double your annual salary saved. You should have four times your yearly salary saved if you're 40. Steps to Get There If she's serious about getting out of debt and saving enough for retirement, Jessa must do these three things.Step 1: Get started. This article won't help -- if she (or you) do nothing about it. You must take action if you truly want to save enough and get out of debt. It takes time and discipline and not even very much money per month (depending on your age).Step 2: Invest aggressively, automatically. Two facts: * If you start at 24, you can have $1 million at age 69. All you need to do is save $35 per month -- and get a 10% return on your investments. Save more, and you'll become a millionaire more quickly. * If you start at 40, you can save $1 million by saving $561 per month, assuming a 10% return. I informed Jessa that since she has $0 saved for retirement at this point, she can start saving at least $158.15 per month for 40 years with a 10% return and still be able to become a millionaire.$158.15 -- that's the cost of a pair of new shoes each month, I informed her. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side Nobody ever says, "Be your own doctor." Why would you assume, then, that you should be your own financial advisor (unless you're a financial analyst or advisor)?You need Facet Wealth, which can help you achieve a more prosperous life by helping you work with a dedicated CFP® Professional at an affordable price.Jessa informed me that she'd signed up for our company retirement plan and also made a plan for getting out of debt the very next day.I bought her a cupcake and set it on her desk. It was cause for celebration.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 8 Must-Know Tips for Getting a Background Check on Your Work-from-Home Employee * 2021 Crypto Preview: Here's What's Coming Next(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mark Cuban Says He's Been Holding Crypto For Years Without Selling Anything

    "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban revealed that he has been holding cryptocurrencies for years, without ever diluting the holdings.What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner let out multiple tweets on cryptocurrency-related topics Tuesday and revealed that he was a long-term holder of cryptocurrency in a social-media interaction with Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein.> I don't think people realize I try to test and use all this stuff and have for years. I still have crypto from the early days of coinbase. I've never sold anything> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021The billionaire touched upon topics ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), supply and demand, and the cost of cryptocurrency transactions.Cuban had a back and forth with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss on monetary supply during which the latter brought up the value of Cuban's basketball team.> You are making my point. Supply and Demand is the ONLY thing that values BTC. As far as balance sheets and debasement, we disagree. One of the challenges of sovereign BSs is valuing IP, intangibles and cost based assets. But maybe you can tell me why inflation is minimal ? https://t.co/3ujTVFhlSx> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021Cuban credited Winklevoss for generating demand for Bitcoin (BTC)."My only mistake on Bitcoin in particular was underestimating your ability, and you get credit for this, to create a narrative and generate demand for it," the billionaire said. "You are the King of Get Long and Get Loud for BTC and that's not a bad thing."Why It Matters: The famed investor joked last week that he would run for the office of president of the United States if BTC hit $1 million.See Also: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And BitcoinCuban also warned potential investors not to pile on debt to invest in Bitcoin and cautioned there was a 99% chance "you will lose EVERYTHING. Personal disaster stories are built on leverage."Price Action: Bitcoin traded 0.12% lower at $33,707.40 at press time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.06% higher at $38.92.Photo by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy' * Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • LNG Cargo Prices Rising Faster Than Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- After years building out export capacity and hiring traders, producers of liquefied natural gas and commodity trading houses are seizing on an unprecedented surge in the price of the fuel.The combination of a severe cold snap in Asia, supply outages and maritime congestion has propelled spot prices for LNG to previously unforeseen heights. The North Asian price benchmark has now risen 18-fold in less than nine months, outperforming other commodities -- even Bitcoin.Winners in this rally include Exxon Mobil Corp., which sold a cargo last week for a record $130 million to Japan, and Total SE, which secured $126 million on Tuesday in a sale to trading company Trafigura Group. Other producers, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., are also taking the opportunity to offload consignments that aren’t tied to long-term supply contracts. Owners of LNG tankers, meanwhile, are reaping record charter rates.The rally is a milestone in the evolution of the global LNG market. While the super-chilled fuel has been around for decades, seaborne volumes have risen considerably in recent years to serve burgeoning power-generation demand in Asia and countries seeking to transition from coal. Many of the world’s largest oil and gas producers have invested tens of billions of dollars in plants that liquefy natural gas prior to export. They’ve also sought to leverage their position as major suppliers by building up sizable trading operations in Singapore, London and elsewhere. Trading houses such as Trafigura Group, Vitol Group and Gunvor Group Ltd. have grabbed a slice of the action as well.The spike in prices is also a vindication for producers and traders following several lean years of disappointingly mild northern hemisphere winters and new supply hitting the market. North Asian spot prices dropped almost to zero in April. On Tuesday, the benchmark rose above $30 per million British Thermal units, the highest since S&P Global Platts began its assessments in 2009. The Total-Trafigura deal was done at $39.30.“The LNG market is the winner in this rally, and the people who believe in it -- people who believed that, after two to three winters that were warm, something can happen,” said Sarah Behbehani, a veteran LNG trader and managing director at BEnergy Solutions DMCC in Dubai.As is so often the case with natural gas, the primary driver in this dramatic market move has been the weather, in this case the fierce conditions driving demand in North Asia. In Japan, which is reliant on imported energy, utilities Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Jera Co. are likely among the biggest losers after being caught short.Efforts to divert more LNG tankers to the Pacific have come up against congestion on the Panama Canal. Since the start of December, 11 U.S. cargoes opted to use the Suez Canal instead and six chose the Cape of Good Hope, both of them longer routes, ship-tracking data on Bloomberg show. In the scramble for vessels, daily charter rates climbed to the previously unheard-of level of $350,000 a day.“While there was evidence back in summer that demand could be strong this winter, I don’t think anyone could have anticipated how the combined effect of several different factors would move the market,” said David Thomas, an independent adviser and former head of LNG at Vitol.To be sure, LNG traded on a spot basis is only a fraction of the overall market. Most of the fuel is supplied under long-term contracts that are often tied to crude oil prices. And no one expects current spot levels for LNG to last indefinitely: fuel for March delivery is trading already at half the rate for February.“We believe as the market navigates through these challenges, prices will return to normal,” said Kalpesh Patel, co-head of LNG at Gunvor.For now, the tightness in the market is welcome news for producers with extra volumes at hand, such as the Yamal LNG project in the Russian Arctic and the Gazprom PJSC-led Sakhalin-2 plant, according to traders. Yamal, a partnership between Novatek PJSC, Total and Chinese partners, is sending two cargoes to China via the Arctic Ocean this month, the first time the polar route has been used so late in the winter season.Other likely beneficiaries include Qatar, the biggest and cheapest LNG producer, and Australian producers Woodside Petroleum Ltd. and Oil Search Ltd., which are located even closer to Asian consumers. Shell, the world’s biggest LNG trader, has spot volumes to play with outside its oil-linked long-term contracted cargoes, “as long as they are positioning correctly,” said Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.Cheniere, the largest U.S. exporter, is another producer with spare capacity. Its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana agreed last month to sell up to 30 spot cargoes during 2021.For commodity trading houses without their own LNG production facilities, the calculus is different, since they must buy and sell. Volatility is generally good for them, not only in terms of price movement but regional differences that allow them to move cargoes to the most attractive market.“The world is not short LNG,” Richard Holtum, global head of LNG and gas for Trafigura, said in an interview from Geneva. “There is LNG available. The ships are simply in the wrong place.”Shipping has emerged as one of the biggest constraints in LNG. BP last week paid $350,000 a day to charter a tanker taking a U.S. cargo. Trafigura recently offered to pay the same rate but without success, an indication of the shortage of available vessels. Trafigura, Gunvor and Vitol have all chartered more ships than they need and are benefiting from that, but scheduling is a challenge now, according to Per Christian Fett, global head of LNG at shipbroker Fearnleys.“It’s a market slightly driven by fear,” Vitol chief executive officer Russell Hardy said. “We’ve reached a point where we’ve got largely an illiquid market. There are not a lot of buyers and sellers around.”Even as spot prices eventually subside, the rally may be a boon for companies seeking to develop the next wave of LNG export facilities. For Charif Souki, a co-founder of Cheniere who’s now trying to secure support for a $29 billion project in Louisiana, current market conditions favor deal making between U.S. developers and overseas utilities seeking to secure long-term energy supplies.“What I’ve been saying for the past six months is that the system is tight, the oversupply is gone and we’re now in the danger zone,” Souki, the chairman of developer Tellurian Inc., said in an interview. “There’s only 50 million tons of LNG that are going to be built over the next five years. That’s not enough.”(Updates with comments from Vitol CEO in 18th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio prices $1.3 billion in convertible notes, half of which don't pay interest

    Nio Inc. announced Wednesday the pricing of the $1.3 billion in convertible notes, which included $650 million in notes due 2026 and $650 million in notes due 2027. The China-based electric vehicle maker said the 2026 senior unsecured notes will not pay interest, and the principal amount will not accrete. Nio's stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading. The 2027 senior notes will pay interest at a rate 0.50% a year. The holders may convert the 2026 notes any time on or after Aug. 1, 2025 and the 2027 notes may be converted on or after Aug. 1, 2026, to cash, American despositary shares (ADS) or a combination of cash and ADS. The initial conversion rate for notes to ADS is the equivalent of $93.06 per ADS, which is 50% above Tuesday's closing price of $62.04. Nio shares have soared 187.0% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has gained 8.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 8.2%.

  • 2 SPAC Stocks to Consider as the Trend Heats Up

    They’ve been making headlines in recent months, and for plenty of reason. The SPAC, or special acquisition company, is exactly what its name suggests: a company formed specifically to make an acquisition. In essence, a SPAC is a shell company, flush with funds, that is formed to seek a merger target. The target company is typically a small- to mid-cap player that wants to go public, but lacks cash. The SPAC provides the cash.It sounds like a great deal, doesn’t it? And for the SPAC’s investors, it can be. SPAC shares are sold in $10 units that include a warrant for future purchases at a locked-in price; the result is a return of 10% or more at reduced risk for investors in the SPAC. But according to a Wall Street Journal investigation of SPAC mergers completed between January 2019 and June 2020, the combined entity lost 12% of its value in its first six months of public trading.As usual in the stock market, there is a mix here of risk and reward. The risks, however, have not dampened the increasing popularity of SPAC mergers in the past year. There were 59 of these deals completed in 2019 – but 2020 saw 248 of them, for a 320% increase. The average SPAC merger in 2020 was worth $334 million, compared to $72 million in 2010.For good or bad, Wall Street’s analysts still expect the SPAC train to keep rolling. Banking giant Goldman Sachs is on record predicting a total of $300 billion worth of SPAC merger activity by the end of 2022. The bank’s head of US equity strategy, David Kostin, explains the stance, saying, “Increased retail trading activity has boosted interest in early-stage SPAC targets. SPACs have low opportunity cost for investors when policy rates are near zero.”The professional analysts aren’t just commenting on the trend; they are looking at the new tickers entering the market, too, and publishing their ratings. Turning to the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the latest on two such stocks that some of the analysts have tagged as potentially strong investments.Fisker (FSR)The Southern California electric vehicle maker got its start in 2016, and announced the completion of a SPAC merger with Spartan Energy on October 30, 2020. The stock has gained 64% in trading since then.The quick gains for Fisker show both the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the market, and the particular strengths of Fisker’s approach. The company has a focus on solid-state battery technology, a developing alternative to the current lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state promises longer range, faster charging, and lower weight in EV battery backs. The company has numerous patents on solid-state battery tech, intended to lock in its niche for other industries, such as consumer electronics.Fisker has also announced its all-electric Ocean SUV model. The vehicle will compete with Tesla’s Model Y, with similarly modern styling and lower starting price. The Ocean is slated to hit the markets in 2022.Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is optimistic about the future of the EV market, and Fisker’s place in it. “[We] believe Fisker is well-positioned to win share in the changing auto space as the industry undergoes a paradigm shift away from ICE vehicles toward EVs. The auto industry continues to move toward an electrified future with an increasing number of government mandates ordering countries and auto producers alike to pivot toward an EV-centric future. Consequently, we believe Fisker's flagship Ocean vehicle - which is a premium EV with an affordable starting price of $37,499 - is well-positioned to take share in the large and growing EV market," the 5-star analyst opined.In line with these comments, Osborne rates FSR an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $22 price target suggests the stock has ~45% upside potential in 2021. (To watch Osborne’s track record, click here)Overall, the recent reviews on FSR, breaking down to 3 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell, give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $15.21 and the average price target of $19.75 implies a one-year upside of 30%. (See FSR stock analysis on TipRanks)Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)Opendoor is an online residential real estate platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to connect directly, without need for a realtor. Opendoor operates in major urban areas across the US, including such rapidly growing cities as Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville.In December of last year, Opendoor announced the completion of its business combination merger with Social Capital Hedosophia II, with trading beginning on the NASDAQ under the OPEN ticker on December 21. Opendoor finished the trading day with over 544 million shares outstanding and a market cap exceeding $15 billion.The online real estate market is expected to be profitable, and Opendoor’s model, which allows institutional buyers to purchase home from individual sellers, particularly so. The company is projected to sell 24,000 homes next year, and 38,000 the year after. In revenue numbers, Opendoor is predicted to reach $10 billion annually within three years.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, 5-star analyst Jason Helfstein noted, “Opendoor currently holds a dominant lead in iBuyer market share, and we believe the company will continue to realize unparalleled scale efficiencies as it expands into new markets." Helfstein added, "We forecast OPEN growing annual number of homes sold at a 26% CAGR ’19-‘25E. However, we anticipate a 48% y/y decline in number of homes sold in FY:20, following the 3/19/20 pause on home offerings due to COVID-19 related uncertainties. We conservatively set our average revenue per home estimates at 1% CAGR ‘19-‘25E, though see upside to these estimates as the company scales its adjacent services offering." All of the above prompted Helfstein to kick off his OPEN coverage by issuing a bullish call. At his $34 price target, shares could be in for ~23% gain over the next twelve months. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here)All in all, OPEN has 2 Buy-side ratings given in recent weeks. These are partially balanced by a single Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. OPEN shares closed today at $27.70, and have a 17% upside potential based on the average price target of $32.50. (See OPEN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for SPAC stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

