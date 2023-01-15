U.S. markets closed

Bandwidth IG and Flexential Bring Additional Dark Fiber Capacity to Oregon Data Center

·3 min read

Two New Fully Diverse Entrances to Flexential's Portland - Hillsboro 2 Data Center Enable Global Connectivity

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new agreement between Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), one of the fastest-growing pure-play dark fiber providers, and Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, will deliver more access to in-demand dark fiber routes in the emerging data center hub of Hillsboro, Oregon. Bandwidth IG is expanding its Hillsboro area dark fiber network to include Flexential's Portland - Hillsboro 2 data center. The expansion will deliver added capacity and diverse routes for customers and carriers utilizing one of the most sought-after data centers, known as the 'NAP of the Northwest'.

(PRNewsfoto/Bandwidth IG)
(PRNewsfoto/Bandwidth IG)

Bandwidth IG will deliver connectivity through two new entrances which are currently under construction at the Hillsboro 2 data center. The services will be deployed this spring, allowing Flexential customers to meet growing demands for connectivity and ensure access to a diverse, redundant dark fiber network needed to empower modern enterprise applications. The addition of Bandwidth IG's dark fiber network supports broader connectivity to Flexential's three other data centers in Hillsboro, as well as additional data centers in the region. The new connectivity will provide additional access to one of the largest scale data center footprints in Oregon, which will offer over 100MW of actively deployed capacity at Flexential facilities in the region at full build-out.

"Hillsboro is a rapidly expanding part of our network because of its position as a global hub for connectivity and computing," said Bruce Garrison, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "Working with Flexential is a crucial part of delivering much-needed dark fiber services to hyperscalers and enterprises, as well as other data centers in the region. We look forward to growing our relationship by delivering more diverse routes to additional Flexential data centers in Hillsboro."

Flexential's Hillsboro 2 data center has quickly become one of the most in-demand facilities for U.S.-based and international customers. The site offers a dense ecosystem of carriers, service providers and enterprise customers and also delivers direct access to the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki transpacific subsea cables providing direct, low latency connectivity between the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. It's also a preferred location for future subsea cables.

"As demand for increased connectivity rises, it's paramount for our customers that we introduce more diverse options to support their need for added capacity and redundancy," said Ryan Mallory, COO for Flexential. "Our collaboration with Bandwidth IG further expands our ecosystem enabling customers in the Hillsboro market to build and grow on our national FlexAnywhere™ platform, which now offers access to over 220MW and more than 3 million square feet of data center capacity. We look forward to continued investment in the Pacific Northwest region to solve capacity needs through increased fiber, conduit capacity and carrier density."

Upon completion of the Hillsboro 2 data center project, Flexential customers can take advantage of Bandwidth IG's growing fiber network. Bandwidth IG will continue to invest in the Hillsboro market to give customers more network optionality and resiliency.

To learn more about Bandwidth IG's networks, visit www.bandwidthig.com.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 160 route miles and 50 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 10 route miles and 14 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 60 route miles and six data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-ig-and-flexential-bring-additional-dark-fiber-capacity-to-oregon-data-center-301721880.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, LLC

