U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.50
    +23.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    +109.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,004.75
    +112.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,312.20
    +11.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.04
    +0.18 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.29 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.28 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3961
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8200
    +0.2230 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,375.85
    +70.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,285.22
    +3.96 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.14
    +44.47 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Bang & Olufsen's Beolab 28 is a $14,750 pair of connected speakers

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·3 min read

Bang & Olufsen is known for high-end speakers with its trademark Danish design. Even though its most expensive showpieces command exorbitant prices, they usually offer a complete suite of features for listening around the house. The company's latest luxury home entertainment device is the Beolab 28: a pair of wireless speakers that offer several connectivity options, room calibration, multiroom audio and more. And as you might expect, they're very expensive. 

The Beolab 28 speakers are tall cylinders with cone-shaped bases. The company says this column design pays tribute to the Beolab Penta, Beolab 6000 and Beolab 8000. The base of the speakers, which holds the woofer, can be adjusted to sit flat on the floor or be mounted to a wall. Up top, touch controls light up when someone approaches the devices as a proximity sensor detects motion. On that panel, options for play/pause, skipping tracks and adjusting the volume sit alongside four preset buttons that offer one-touch access to Spotify playlists, streaming radio stations and more. The Beolab 28 is available in a variety of finishes — Natural Silver, Black Anthracite or Bronze Tone aluminum — and they come with multiple options for covers in knitted fabric (grey and grey mélange) and solid wood (light oak, oak, smoked oak and walnut).

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28

Inside, three 3-inch drivers are stacked vertically with a 1-inch tweeter. In the cone-shaped base, a 6.5-inch woofer handles the low-end tone. Like other B&O speakers, the Beolab 28 is equipped with Active Room Compensation that calibrates the speakers to the environment where they're placed. These also have Beam Width Control that allows you to switch between two modes that change how the sound projects from the units. A narrow mode reduces how much sound bounces off walls by directing audio to what B&O calls the "ultimate sweet spot." The wide mode sends audio in more directions, which the company says gives you the ability to physically move around while you're listening. Mechanical curtains on the speakers allow for these modes, and they also move when the speaker is first powered on. 

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Beolab 28 supports AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, WiFi and Bluetooth. Physical connections include Ethernet, Powerlink and line-in/optical, and the speakers come with a remote or you can use the company's app to control them. This fall, B&O plans to add multiroom connectivity with its Beolink technology, but they can used as part of a multiroom setup via AirPlay 2 or Chromecast now. 

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28

Like Bang & Olufsen's other recent speakers, the Beolab 28 is equipped with the company's replaceable connectivity module. B&O says this component essentially future-proofs the units since that component has "enough processing power and connectivity technology to receive new performance updates and features for years to come." If it does become outdated, it can be easily swapped out for another version. 

The Beolab 28 with fabric covers is $14,750 (€10,750/£9,750) while the wood cover option is $16,500 (€12,000/£10,750) — for a pair. The company plans to also sell them individually, but the announcement didn't include pricing for single speakers. Bang & Olufsen's audio gear is always a hefty investment, but these prices are on the high end of the company's current speaker offerings. And if you think that's expensive, just remember B&O makes the Beolab 50 that starts at $40,000. 

  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
  • <p>Bang &amp; Olufsen Beolab 28</p>
1 / 17

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro event in 10 minutes

    We recap everything Samsung announced at its recent Unpacked event devoted to the company's Galaxy Book laptop lineup.

  • Facebook Marketplace has 1 billion users

    Facebook’s push into e-commerce features is starting to pay off.

  • Ogilvy Global China Practice VP on trends of Chinese business activity in U.S.

    Ogilvy Global China Practice Vice President Helen Ye spoke with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith & Adam Shapiro to discuss recent trends in Chinese businesses looking to establish and invest in the United States, as well as how tariffs and political decisions are affecting these decisions.

  • Spain's Rovi will double its capacity to bottle Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines

    Spanish contract drugmaker Rovi said on Thursday it will double its capacity to bottle COVID-19 vaccines for Moderna. Rovi will invest an unspecified amount in new production lines at its factory in the Madrid region, where it bottles, or "fills and finishes" Moderna vaccines for markets others than the United States, the company said in a statement. The new lines will start operating in the fourth quarter of this year, Rovi said shortly after Moderna announced it would boost its COVID-19 vaccine-making capacity.

  • Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave

    The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the graveyard buried 27 coronavirus victims in January, nine in February and 55 in March. Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 3,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is a series of super thin, light AMOLED laptops

    Samsung's newest Galaxy Book Pro laptops are super thin and light, offer sumptuous AMOLED panels and intriguing software.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Pricey Corn Has Farmers Feeding Wheat for Humans to Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s expanding hog herd is vacuuming up the world’s feed grains and forcing traders to dip into wheat reserves, a crop that’s normally saved for humans to eat.According to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the biggest agricultural traders, corn arriving in China will soon be more expensive than wheat.“China continues to be buying everything they can,” ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said Tuesday on a call with investors. “They’re buying corn. But they’re buying wheat” as well.The Asian nation’s soaring demand for animal feed has helped lift crop prices to the highest in years, benefitting traders like ADM and signaling higher meat prices for consumers.Chinese hogs aren’t the only culprits behind pricey corn. The world’s cattle, hogs and chickens are all gobbling up the grain faster than farmers can grow it. Corn is so expensive that it has at times surpassed wheat, a rare occurrence.Earlier this month, a type of wheat grown in the southern U.S. Plains that’s usually used to make flour for bread traded at the biggest discount to corn since 1977.The disparity prompted some U.S. cattle feeders to buy wheat that will get harvested beginning around June.“We are running out of the corn in the country and wheat got really cheap,” said Joe Nussmeier, a broker at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis. By mid-June, “the only thing to feed critters at that time will be wheat.”There are risks, though. Wheat shouldn’t be fed to younger cattle and if cattle eat too much wheat, they get bloated, according to Penn State Extension research. Researchers at North Dakota State University recommend that wheat make up no more than 15% of an animal’s diet when it’s being introduced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Trend Changed to Up; Holding $63.47 Sustains Upside Momentum

    The direction of the June WTI crude oil market on Thursday’s opening will be determined by trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at $63.47.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Chip Shortage Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying stretch of 12 hours, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan for around five to six days next month; BMW AG flagged it will pause Mini car production at its Oxford, England, factory for three days; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the debilitating chip shortage, which it sees extending into next year.Now, the very companies that benefitted from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are starting to feel the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that revenue and profit at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones, will slide this quarter because of component shortages and weak demand for flagship models.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of carmakers idling factories. Consultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”BMW shares fell as much as 0.7% shortly after the open of regular trading in Frankfurt. The stock is up about 19% for the year.Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, deepening chip shortages threaten to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter -- aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery -- but a shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, John Lawler, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters.Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Adds shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Treasury Yields Surge

    Home prices continue to accelerate

  • Record $1.8 trillion of Asia bonds maturing this year to drive refinancing surge

    A record $1.8 trillion worth of bonds are set to mature in Asia this year, data shows, leading to a rush to refinance them in the coming months. Most of the maturing bonds in Asia are from China, South Korea, Australia and India and the region dwarfs Europe and the United States in terms of the total, the data from Refinitiv showed. The refinancing surge is set to bring a fee bonanza to banks, even though investors are viewing bonds from China with caution after some issuers defaulted, and as risk is growing in markets such as India due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

  • Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa lowered its full-year capacity forecast as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airline's cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings, said on Thursday it expected to fly at about 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity, trimming the 40%-50% guidance issued less than two months earlier. Lufthansa said it expected a gradual demand pick-up in April-June and a "significant market recovery" in the second half, citing moves by the European Union towards opening up transatlantic travel to vaccinated U.S. visitors.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Plans to Scrap MiFID Research Rule for Small Firms, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog proposed easing landmark restrictions on investment research for small companies and fixed income markets in its first efforts to rewrite these rules since the U.K. left the European Union.The Financial Conduct Authority said analysts’ work on firms with a market value less than 200 million pounds ($278 million) would be exempt from unbundling rules, which were introduced by the EU’s MiFID II reforms to force investors to pay for research separately from trading.Research on fixed-income, currency and commodities would also be free from the restrictions under the FCA plan. Firms have complained that the curbs imposed extra compliance costs without much benefit, the regulator said on Wednesday.The revisions apply to one of the most controversial parts of the MiFID II overhaul of securities regulations. The U.K. was a strong backer of unbundling when the law was originally written before Britain, home to a huge cluster of asset-management firms affected by the rules, voted for Brexit.While the rules have led to lower fees for many investors, the FCA said on Wednesday the higher cost involved in trading shares of smaller public companies “partly reflects the lower amount of information publicly available.” Allowing research on small firms to be packaged in with trading fees could stoke interest among big investors, with limited effects on competition among stockbrokers, the regulator said.About 79% of public companies with a market value under 250 million pounds have either no research available or are covered by just one analyst, “levels of coverage which may be insufficient to provide a fully informed view for investors,” the FCA said.The FCA proposal comes after the EU last year eased the requirements on equity research for firms valued at less than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).The consultation launched on Wednesday is part of the U.K.’s broader review of capital markets, which will consider market structure, trading rules for shares, bonds and derivatives, the cost of market data and commodity derivatives trading, the FCA said.(Updates with fixed income plans in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.