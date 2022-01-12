U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,712.75
    +7.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,196.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,866.50
    +35.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.30
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,610.26
    +463.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.10
    +17.68 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Bang & Olufsen interim report Q2 21/22: Bang & Olufsen achieved double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter despite global component scarcity

Bang & Olufsen A/S
·5 min read

In Q2, the company delivered 15% revenue growth in local currencies and 3.5% EBIT margin before special items, while free cash flow was positive by DKK 11m. Product sales grew 22%, driven in particular by the Staged and Flexible Living categories.

The company continued to be adversely impacted by the global supply chain challenges, which affected product availability and led to higher cost of goods sold in the quarter.

CEO Kristian Teär comments:

“For the fifth consecutive quarter we delivered double-digit growth. We continued to see high demand for our products among customers, and we grew across all regions and channels – despite the continuous challenges with supply. We are in the middle of our turnaround, and I am proud to see how our employees and partners keep on executing in line with our strategy, so we build more robustness into our business, while maintaining profitable growth.”

“We made solid progress with our strategy execution in the quarter. We continued to benefit from a strong focus on our core markets, we expanded our customer base and launched new product innovations. In the quarter, we released several software updates, including Beolink Multiroom, which is the backbone of our product ecosystem and we expect this to improve the customer experience significantly. As many other companies, we are still impacted by the global component shortage, but we remain on track to deliver on our full-year expectations.”

Financial highlights

  • Bang & Olufsen delivered 15% revenue growth in local currencies and 3.5% EBIT margin before special items. The growth was driven by all regions, with Asia and Americas delivering the strongest growth, whereas EMEA was impacted relatively harder by supply constraints. Challenges related to component scarcity impacted both growth and profitability negatively.

  • The company grew sell-out more than sell-in. Sell-out grew across all distribution channels and product categories.

  • Product sales grew 22%, driven predominantly by the Staged and Flexible Living categories. Growth was particularly strong within multibrand, etail and the company’s eCommerce platform. Sales in EMEA were negatively impacted by controlled returns of mainly end-of-life products from a few multibrand partners in Germany and Switzerland. Like-for-like sell-out in the channels showed double-digit growth.

  • Revenue from Brand Partnering & other activities declined from higher comparable PC sales last year and as PC and car manufacturing were impacted negatively by component scarcity.

  • The gross margin was 44.4%. This represents a 0.2pp decrease year-on-year. The margin reflected an improved product mix, increased prices, offset by higher component costs (approx. 4.5pp).

  • EBIT before special items was DKK 28m, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 3.5% (Q2 20/21: 4.1%).

  • Earnings for the period were a profit of DKK 10m compared to DKK 12m last year.

  • Free cash flow was DKK 11m (Q2 20/21: DKK 139m). The year-on-year decline was related to last year’s working capital improvement, partly offset by improved EBITDA.

  • Available liquidity was DKK 534m (Q1 21/22: DKK 608m). The decline in the quarter was related to the purchase of treasury shares to cover outstanding LTIP programmes and settlement of the Danish Holiday Fund.

  • For the first six months of the financial year, Bang & Olufsen delivered 27% revenue growth in local currencies, EBIT before special items of DKK 37m (H1 20/21: DKK -11m) and a positive free cash flow of DKK 32m (H1 20/21: DKK 77m).

Progress on strategic priorities
Despite high activity levels for securing component supply, and re-working marketing execution adjusting to available supply, the company continued to deliver on the strategy at a steady pace.

  • The six European core markets delivered 8% growth, adjusted for product returns. The growth was driven by double-digit sell-out growth.

  • The two Asian core markets delivered year-on-year growth of 32% in local currencies. The company finalised its China growth plan, with a strong emphasis on go to market tactics.

  • Americas grew 99% in local currencies, mainly driven by the partnerships with Verizon and BestBuy

  • With the launch of two products innovations in Q2, the company is on track to deliver on the roadmap for 2021/22. In Q2, the company launched a pilot of the Bespoke Programme inviting customers to customize and individualize products to their preference.

  • In the first half of the year, a 16% growth in new customers was registered in the company’s app.

Outlook
The company maintains the outlook for the financial year 2021/22, which is as follows:

DKK 2.9bn to DKK 3.1bn

2-4%

DKK 0m to DKK 100m

The outlook is based on certain assumptions (see page 20 in the interim report for H1 2021/22) and continues to be subject to high uncertainty due to general pressure on supply chains and COVID-19.

Conference call for analysts and investors
The company will host a webcast on 12 January 2022 at 10:00 CET, where the financial development for Q2 21/22 will be presented.

The webcast can be accessed at https://streams.eventcdn.net/bo/q2202122/
Dial-in details for participants in the Q&A:
DK: +45 7815 0109
UK: +44 333 300 9034
US: +1 646 722 4902

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Bjørnkjær Gamborg
Group Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Powell Comments, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla In Focus; Biogen Dives Late

    The stock market rallied Tuesday as Fed chief Powell signaled he wouldn't be too aggressive. Key inflation data looms.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Rivian: No Pain, No Gain

    Rivian (RIVN) stock quickly grabbed the headlines following its November IPO; shares surged out the gate but have since retreated by 50% from the early highs. For those investors who thought the EV startup was well-positioned and connected to ride off into the sunset with the EV spoils in the trunk, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas would like a word. “Rivian investors need to keep near term expectations managed,” said the 5-star analyst. “To Rivian investors thinking that the road to 1 million units

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.