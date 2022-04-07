U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,378.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,534.25
    +29.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.40
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.60
    +1.37 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8030
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,445.00
    -2,015.15 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.66
    -43.69 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Bang & Olufsen interim report Q3 2021/22: Bang & Olufsen achieved double-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter

Bang & Olufsen A/S
·6 min read

The company achieved revenue growth of 10% and a positive EBIT before special items in Q3. Bang & Olufsen continued to progress in line with its turnaround strategy, delivering double-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter.

In Q3, growth was driven by both product sales and Brand Partnering. The positive trend in sell-out also continued, underlining the good customer demand for B&O products across markets. The global scarcity of components had an adverse impact on both revenue, especially in the Staged and Flexible Living categories, and costs. The EBIT margin before special items was 0.7% and free cash flow was a negative DKK 14m due to higher component costs, which amounted to more than DKK 65m in the quarter.

The company maintains its outlook for 2021/22. The company expects the high level of component and logistics costs experienced in Q3 to continue throughout the remainder of the financial year, impacting earnings and free cash flow negatively. Therefore, the company expect EBIT margin before special items and free cash flow to be in the low end of the range. In addition, uncertainty related to global supply chains and consumer demand has increased following higher inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

CEO Kristian Teär comments:

“For the seventh consecutive quarter we delivered double-digit growth. We achieved this despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges. That is a testament to the resilience of our partners and employees, and I want to thank them for their big contribution. In Q3, component scarcity impacted both our costs and growth, and we expect this to continue for a while. In addition, we see increased uncertainty related to consumer demand following higher inflation, Russia’s tragic invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.”

“Our strategy is working, and we continued to build robustness in Q3. We added key people to the teams in especially engineering and regional sales and marketing to ensure that we have the right capabilities for the future. We continued to see high customer demand across markets, we grew our customer base by 25%, and we launched new products. We introduced a new edition of our gaming headphone to strengthen our position in the fast-growing gaming market. We also presented the Beosystem 72-22 as part of our Classics programme, showcasing our unique capabilities and the longevity of our products, which is a key differentiator for us.”

Financial highlights

  • As a result of steady progress on strategy execution the company grew revenue by 10% in local currencies in Q3. This was the seventh consecutive quarter with double-digit growth.

  • The positive sell-out trend continued in the quarter with like-for-like sell-out growing 6%. Reported revenue from product sales grew by 10% in local currencies. Asia and Americas were the biggest growth drivers, while EMEA was on par with Q3 of last year due to high comparables in multibrand.

  • Component scarcity continued to adversely impact operations, especially on the Staged and Flexible Living product categories as well as licensing income relating to the automotive industry. However, the new brand licensing partners contributed positively in Q3 and mitigated the decline related to the automotive industry.

  • Gross margin declined by 0.9pp to 44.0%. Gross margin from product sales declined by 0.6pp to 38.7%, driven by higher component and logistics costs which amounted to more than DKK 65m and reduced product gross margin by approx. 9pp (Q3 20/21: 2.5pp). The effect was partly offset by changes in product mix and price increases.

  • EBIT margin before special items was 0.7% (Q3 20/21: 4.9%). Despite the significant impact from higher component costs, the company remained profitable thanks to the strategy, improved robustness and agility to address challenges.

  • Earnings for the period were a loss of DKK 16m compared to a profit of DKK 13m last year.

  • Free cash flow was an outflow of DKK 14m (Q3 20/21: inflow of DKK 8m). The year-on-year decline was related to higher component costs and higher CAPEX.

  • Available liquidity was stable at DKK 511m (Q2 21/22: DKK 534m).

  • For the first nine months of the financial year, Bang & Olufsen delivered 19% revenue growth in local currencies, EBIT before special items of DKK 42m (9M 20/21: DKK 23m) and a positive free cash flow of DKK 18m (9M 20/21: DKK 85m). The results were impacted negatively by higher component and logistics costs of more than DKK 150m.

Strategic progress
Component scarcity impacted strategy execution again in Q3. Marketing activities were adjusted to accommodate for product availability.

  • Demand was solid in the six core European markets, with sell-out growth of 10%. However, reported revenue declined by 10% in local currencies, mainly due to high comparables in multibrand.

  • The two core Asian markets grew by 28% in local currencies. Sell-out was at the same level as last year. Sell-out growth was lower than sell-in in the multibrand and etail channels as the company transitions to new distribution partners. Also, the Chinese New Year began earlier this year, thereby impacting the number of sell-out days in Q3.

  • Americas grew 32% in local currencies, driven by all product categories and distribution channels. Like-for-like sell-out grew by 18%.

  • Year-to-date, the customer base grew by 25%. The company saw a 32% growth in customers owning two or more B&O products, partly driven by retargeting of existing customers.

Outlook maintained
The company maintains the outlook for the financial year 2021/22, but due to higher component costs, the company now expects EBIT margin before special items and free cash flow to be in the low end of the range. The outlook is as follows:

  • Revenue:

DKK 2.9bn to DKK 3.1bn

  • EBIT margin before special items:

2-4%

  • Free cash flow:

DKK 0m to DKK 100m

The outlook is based on certain assumptions, including ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus since 24 February 2022. The outlook is subject to increased uncertainty related to supply chain and consumer demand due to higher inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. (see page 18 of the interim report for 9M 2021/22)

Conference call for analysts and investors
The company will host a webcast on 7 April 2022 at 10:00 CEST, where the financial development for Q3 21/22 will be presented.

The webcast can be accessed at https://streams.eventcdn.net/bo/q3202122

DK: +45 7872 3250
UK: +44 333 300 9265
US: +1 646 722 4902

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Bjørnkjær Gamborg
Group Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemBerkshire bought some of the

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf

  • Here comes a stock market correction: strategist

    Why this top strategist is concerned about a stock market correction coming within months.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a