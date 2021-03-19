U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Bangers LP Announces Daily and Monthly Sales Records

·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham, Alabama-based Bangers LP, a leading distributor of sporting goods, announced today a single-day sales record and record average daily deliveries as Americans continue to enjoy outdoor lifestyle activities such as shooting sports. The privately held company set a single-day sales record March 9, 2021 with a forty percent (40%) increase in recent average daily sales, and the company has posted record daily and monthly average sales in the Q1 2021.

Bangers LP a leading sporting goods distributor specializing in shooting sports announces sales records for Q1 2021.

Bangers LP has embarked on a series of technology, process and personnel investments to deliver world-class performance for its customers that have dramatically increased the company's daily processing speed. The company grew 4x faster than the industry growth rate in 2020 and the rate of growth accelerated in the first quarter of 2021. This record daily sales and shipping performance reflect the company's ongoing investments in the latest technology and software to accelerate the movement of goods in its warehouse and operations.

"Our sales team continues to deliver a dealer-focused sales experience as evidenced by our record-breaking sales. A forty percent increase in our daily sales average is not a small feat and I am proud of our team's commitment of listening to our dealers and providing them the products they want in an increasingly efficient and technologically advanced process for their customers. We want our dealers to be successful and our goal is partnering with them by delivering products in rapid fashion."
--Brent Wouters, CEO.

About Bangers LP
Bangers LP, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading sporting goods distributor specializing in shooting sports. The privately held company utilizes the latest technology and innovative methods in its distribution processes and is committed to successful partnerships with their customers.

www.bangersusa.com

