Bangkok's riverside ICONSIAM set to be Thailand's Iconic 2023 New Year Countdown venue

·3 min read

1.4 kilometres of Chao Phraya River to be lit up with 30,000 spectacular eco-friendly fireworks

BANGKOK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge collaboration between almost 20 Thai state agencies, associations, and the private sector is set to turn 1.4 kilometres of the Chao Phraya River running through the centre of Bangkok into one of the world's most spectacular New Year Countdown locations on the evening of 31st of December 2022, and centred at ICONSIAM, Bangkok's iconic riverside destination.

Bangkok’s riverside ICONSIAM set to be Thailand’s Iconic 2023 New Year Countdown venue
Bangkok’s riverside ICONSIAM set to be Thailand’s Iconic 2023 New Year Countdown venue

The announcement was made at an event addressed by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said, "It's Thailand's first new year's eve that we can celebrate almost in the way we used to do before the pandemic and it's why this year's show will be one of the greatest we've ever organized, thanks to the collaboration of so many organizations."

He said, "Thailand is back and we aim to win the world for Thailand.  Our countdown event is one of Thailand's top spectacles attracting visitors from around the world and is already featured on CNN's, the BBC's, al-Jazeera's and other international new networks' global countdown coverages.  But, this year, we're making it even more special with over 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks that will light up the river in an exhilarating show to ring in the new year."

According to Mr. Chaiwatsirikul, around US$ 3 million is being spent on the 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023' festivities.  The fireworks are visible to millions in a five-kilometre radius from the site, and there is new augmented reality (AR) technology enhancing viewers' experiences.  The events are livestreamed on the ONESIAM superapp as well as broadcast live on Thailand's top viewership Thairath TV 32 HD channel, and the facebook pages of ICONSIAM, Thairath Online, Khaosod and Matichon news channels.

In addition to the fireworks, multiple A-lister performances and concerts are also lined up for the event and include many of Thailand's superstar performing artists.

Keen photographers are offered a chance to win over US$5,000 in prizes in a photo contest for the most 'Amazing Shot of Happiness' that best captures the joy of revellers. More details about the competition can be found at www.iconsiam.com.

Privileged event tickets are also being offered to shoppers at ICONSIAM who spend over Baht 3,000 (approximately US$85) at the physical stores or online.  (Terms and conditions apply and can be found at www.iconsiam.com.)

Important collaborators behind the national countdown event are the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Thai Royal Navy's Marine Department, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Chao Phraya River Tourism Association, the Kadeejeen-Khlongsan Community Organization, and the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand.

The main sponsors of "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023" include Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd., CPF, 7-Eleven, True 5G, ICONSIAM Residences Corporation Co., Ltd., ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Co., Ltd., and Siam Commercial Bank PCL.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bangkoks-riverside-iconsiam-set-to-be-thailands-iconic-2023-new-year-countdown-venue-301705930.html

SOURCE ICONSIAM Co.,Ltd.

