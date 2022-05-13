Banijay Group announces first quarter 2022 financial results

Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.

AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on 10 May 2022, Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus Entrepreneurs”), the special purpose acquisition company (''SPAC'') focused on European growth companies, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with FL Topco B.V. (to be converted and renamed FL Entertainment N.V. ("FL Entertainment")).

The Banijay Group, one of FL Entertainment’s businesses associated with content production and distribution operated through Banijay Group Holding SAS and its subsidiaries, today announces the publication of its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial results of the Banijay Group are available on the Pegasus Entrepreneurs website at the following link: https://www.pegasuseurope.com/images/uploads/documents/2022-03_Banijay_Q1_Report.pdf

About Pegasus Entrepreneurs

Pegasus Entrepreneurs is a SPAC focused on entrepreneurial European growth companies. Backed by serial entrepreneur Pierre Cuilleret, institutional sponsors Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital, and individual sponsors Diego De Giorgi and Jean Pierre Mustier, Pegasus Entrepreneurs successfully raised €210 million in gross offering proceeds and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: PEACE and PEACW) on 10 December 2021. Pegasus Entrepreneurs targeted a business combination with an entrepreneur-led European-headquartered business that had a track record of achieving high growth and has a clear growth and value creation plan. On 10 May 2022 Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in the listing of FL Entertainment on Euronext Amsterdam. Combining with FL Entertainment, it raised the biggest PIPE for a European-listed SPAC and secured an extraordinarily low level of redemptions.

For further information please visit: www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/peace

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment is a global entertainment leader led by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, and François Riahi. Through its businesses, Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group, FL Entertainment is a leader in attractive and high growth market segments, as the largest independent content producer globally and the fastest-growing sports betting platform in Europe. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Banijay and Betclic Everest Group recorded combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

For further information please visit: www.fl-entertainment.com

