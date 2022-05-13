U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Banijay Group announces first quarter 2022 financial results

Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • PEACE.AS
Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.
Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on 10 May 2022, Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus Entrepreneurs”), the special purpose acquisition company (''SPAC'') focused on European growth companies, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with FL Topco B.V. (to be converted and renamed FL Entertainment N.V. ("FL Entertainment")).

The Banijay Group, one of FL Entertainment’s businesses associated with content production and distribution operated through Banijay Group Holding SAS and its subsidiaries, today announces the publication of its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial results of the Banijay Group are available on the Pegasus Entrepreneurs website at the following link: https://www.pegasuseurope.com/images/uploads/documents/2022-03_Banijay_Q1_Report.pdf

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@pegasuseurope.com

Media Relations (FinElk): pegasus@finelk.eu

Robin Haddrill / Cornelia Schnepf: +44 7920 016 203 / +44 7387 108 998

General Enquiries: info@pegasuseurope.com

About Pegasus Entrepreneurs

Pegasus Entrepreneurs is a SPAC focused on entrepreneurial European growth companies. Backed by serial entrepreneur Pierre Cuilleret, institutional sponsors Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital, and individual sponsors Diego De Giorgi and Jean Pierre Mustier, Pegasus Entrepreneurs successfully raised €210 million in gross offering proceeds and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: PEACE and PEACW) on 10 December 2021. Pegasus Entrepreneurs targeted a business combination with an entrepreneur-led European-headquartered business that had a track record of achieving high growth and has a clear growth and value creation plan. On 10 May 2022 Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in the listing of FL Entertainment on Euronext Amsterdam. Combining with FL Entertainment, it raised the biggest PIPE for a European-listed SPAC and secured an extraordinarily low level of redemptions.

For further information please visit: www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/peace

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment is a global entertainment leader led by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, and François Riahi. Through its businesses, Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group, FL Entertainment is a leader in attractive and high growth market segments, as the largest independent content producer globally and the fastest-growing sports betting platform in Europe. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Banijay and Betclic Everest Group recorded combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

For further information please visit: www.fl-entertainment.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only. The information contained in this announcement does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination between Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment pursuant to a business combination agreement between Pegasus Entrepreneurs, FL Topco B.V. and Financière Lov S.A.S. (the "Business Combination"), and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. This announcement does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to purchase the ordinary shares of Pegasus Entrepreneurs or FL Entertainment and is not a recommendation to engage in any investment activities.

Before making any voting or other investment decisions, shareholders of Pegasus Entrepreneurs or FL Entertainment and other interested persons are advised to read the shareholder circular, all relevant EGM documentation (including the proposed articles of association for the Business Combination), the Pegasus Entrepreneurs IPO prospectus dated 10 December 2021 and the FL Entertainment prospectus (once available), that are or will be made available by Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment, respectively, as these materials will contain important information about Pegasus Entrepreneurs, FL Entertainment and the Business Combination.

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Pegasus Entrepreneurs’ and FL Entertainment's current expectations and projections regarding a Business Combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment, and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', "aims", "forecasts", "continues", ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the current view of Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Pegasus Entrepreneurs or FL Entertainment business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


