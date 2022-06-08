Banistmo to use Lleida.net's electronic signature services via a new contract

PANAMA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamanian bank Banitsmo has contracted the SaaS services of Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) to manage its account opening and collection processes.

In this way, the Spanish company's proprietary certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting technology will help Banistmo improve the user experience for its customers.

It will serve both the company's customers and its employees, who will be able to sign documents using authentication factors and identity validation tools with technological security and legal value.

Banistmo is a financial institution with a general license to conduct banking business in the Republic of Panama and is part of Grupo Financiero Bancolombia.

"Banistmo has chosen Lleida.net because of our very high technical standards and criteria. This alliance will enable the institution to reduce the cost of its services, accelerate its technological innovation and bring new levels of reliability to its customers," explained Sisco Sapena, who founded Lleida.net in 1995.

The institution is the largest bank in Panama and Central America and was acquired by Bancolombia (BVC: PFBCOLOM) (NYSE: CIB) in 2013 by Grupo Bancolombia.

Lleida.net currently has a three-year contract with Bancolombia to provide the entity with certified electronic signature services.

Grupo Bancolombia has more than 14 million customers, is the largest bank in Colombia, and has a market share of 20 percent of the Colombian banking market.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry and is listed in New York, Madrid and Paris.

The Spanish listed company provides services to banks such as Wizink, Bankinter, Banco Pichincha and Compartamos Financiera in Peru.

Last year, its sales increased by 31 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, amounting to 5.21 million euros, in the best quarter in sales in its history.

More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with 209 patents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most relevant in the industry worldwide, many of them in Latin America.

Lleida.net began trading on the current BME Growth in 2015 and Euronext Growth in 2018. At the end of 2020, it was listed on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York.

