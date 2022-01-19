U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

'Banjo-Kazooie' hits Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack on January 20th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Those who subscribe to the higher tier of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play another classic on January 20th. That's when Banjo-Kazooie comes to the service. Nintendo announced last month that the platformer would hit Expansion Pack — which offers Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games on top of NES and SNES titles — sometime in January.

Banjo-Kazooie, which was originally released in 1998, tasks players with finding musical notes and jigsaw pieces in 3D environments so they can progress and ultimately rescue Banjo's sister, Tooty. Here's hoping Nintendo has smoothed out the emulation issues that plagued several N64 titles when Expansion Pack arrived in October.

Banjo-Kazooie will return to a Nintendo system on a busy day for game releases, albeit mainly on non-Switch platforms. Windjammers 2 and Rainbow Six Extraction debut on Thursday and both will be available on all three versions of Game Pass. So too will the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy. Expeditions: Rome arrives on the same day and, perhaps most importantly of all, the adorable-looking dog photography game Pupperazzi comes to Xbox and PC.

