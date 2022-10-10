U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,611.83
    -27.83 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,211.65
    -85.14 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,521.21
    -131.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.41
    -12.74 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    -35.10 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.68 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0044 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0056 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7810
    +0.4510 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,268.57
    -249.07 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.30
    -4.84 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.76
    -15.33 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Bank ABC's revolutionary 'ila Bank' takes its first step towards global expansion

·3 min read

Making inroads into the Jordanian market, Bahrain grown digital mobile-only bank powered by Bank ABC, continues its journey to revolutionize the regional banking landscape.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank ABC announced the regional rollout of its digital, mobile-only bank, ila, to major MENA markets, starting with Jordan. The launch in Jordan, coincided with the inauguration of the Bank's new state-of-the-art headquarters in Amman. The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group's Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary.

The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)

On back of its phenomenal success and customer adoption rates in Bahrain, the region's first exclusively cloud-native digital bank, ila now offers its revolutionary banking experience to the Jordanian population. Jordan's fintech enabling, Cloud-supportive environment and vision to create a cashless digital economy, welcomed ila's disruptive approach to personal finance.

Commenting on this milestone, H.E. Saddek El Kaber remarked, "Jordan has been Bank ABC's home since 1990. The launch of ila bank and inauguration of our new head office building in Amman, underscore our confidence in the Jordanian market. Aligned with the CBJ's vision, ila will not only offer a lifestyle-driven seamless banking experience, but also promote financial inclusion and literacy in the country."

Powered by Bank ABC, ila Bank brings a wide range of smart banking products and services to customers 24X7, with simply a swipe on their mobile screens. The foundations of ila's product development lie in understanding and anticipating customers' banking needs. Leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, it is equipped to solve a wide range of customer pain points.

"ila embodies our passion and commitment to deliver a new kind of banking for an ever-changing world. Our launch in Jordan marks the first step of our ambitious agenda to take this unique banking experience across the MENA region and beyond. We are proud of this intuitive banking model that is focused on continually addressing customers' pain-points, passions and financial aspirations, while enabling their everyday lifestyle experiences," remarked Sael Al Waary, Bank ABC Acting Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Bank ABC Jordan.

Through its award-winning, user-friendly interface and design, ila offers innovative financial management tools, including 'Hassala', an automated saving pot, and 'Jamiyah' a collaborative saving tool inspired by a longstanding regional tradition, seamless 'Fixed Deposit' account, 'Al Kanz' a prize account nudging customers to save for the future, as well as unique debit and credit card offers and campaigns. The app boasts a quick, seamless client onboarding experience completed in minutes, and an array of features that are continually enhanced.

Arabic for the word "to," ila empowers customers to progress towards their life goals and financial aspirations from the palm of their hands. Employing best-in-breed technology supported by superior customer service for smart, seamless next-generation banking, ila Bank strives to continuously deliver on its brand promise - "banking that reflects you".

About Bank ABC

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region's banking industry and provides innovative wholesale financial products and services that include corporate banking, trade finance, project and structured finance, syndications, treasury products and Islamic banking. It also provides retail banking services through its network of retail banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria and its digital mobile-only ila Bank in Bahrain.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917395/Bank_ABC_1.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917396/Bank_ABC_2.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917397/Bank_ABC_3.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917398/Bank_ABC_4.jpg

The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
The event was attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas former Governor of CBJ, H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman, H.E. Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary. (PRNewsfoto/Bank ABC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-abcs-revolutionary-ila-bank-takes-its-first-step-towards-global-expansion-301644837.html

SOURCE Bank ABC

Recommended Stories

  • Casino stocks sink after Citigroup slashes Macau gaming revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how casino stocks are trading on Monday morning.

  • PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately

    As critics call for users to delete PayPal accounts, the company apologies for the confusion and claims the new policy set to go into effect on Nov. 3 was all just an innocent mistake.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. The Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief executive officer cited a shift in consumer taste toward electric cars as leading to a drop in the price of gasoline-powered vehicles, according to a tweet that referenced data released by Manheim Auctions, the world’s largest reseller of used vehicles.That organization’s

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • PayPal backtracks on misinformation policy, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Ford vs. GM: I'm Only Trading One

    I do believe that these two firms are doing an outstanding job of evolving into electric vehicle companies moving forward.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best bear market stocks to buy now. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing hawkish interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and inflationary pressures from high oil prices and the Russian invasion of […]

  • Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday

    After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.

  • Bullish XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CN¥30m bet

    The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • US Chipmakers Stocks Join Global Rout as Biden Expands Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies fell Monday, with the industry selling off globally after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concern that the industry’s downturn is far from over.The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.4%, building on Friday’s decline of 6.1%. The index is down more than 40% thus far this year. Semiconductor capital equipment companies led the day’s declines, w

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • 11 Best Manufacturing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best manufacturing stocks to invest in. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Manufacturing Stocks To Invest In. The manufacturing sector has been going through a rough patch in 2022, amid high inflation, stockpiling, muted demand, and […]

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • The Sneaky Place Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.