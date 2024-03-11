Bank of America (BAC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Bank of America (BAC) standing at $35.89, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

The nation's second-largest bank's shares have seen an increase of 7.65% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bank of America in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.77, showcasing a 18.09% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.22 billion, showing a 3.94% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $99.7 billion, indicating changes of -8.19% and +1.14%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Currently, Bank of America is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bank of America is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.17 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BAC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

