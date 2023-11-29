Bank of America closing Rancho Mirage branch, 2 months after Palm Springs closure

A Bank of America branch in Rancho Mirage will close next week, the second in the Coachella Valley to shut its doors in recent months. They follow dozens of other recent closures by the company in California.

The Rancho Mirage branch on Monterey Avenue near Country Club Drive will close on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to the Bank of America website. A Palm Springs branch branch on East Palm Canyon Drive, in the Smoke Tree Village shopping center, closed in September, according to filings with the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.

They're among 80 that have already closed this year in the state, a number that will increase to more than 100 by the end of the year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Senior Vice President Colleen Haggerty said closures represent a small percentage of the the bank's retail network of 3,900, with hundreds in California. They decision to close the branches, she said, in large part has to do with shifts in banking and technology.

"Clients today use digital banking more than ever for their everyday financial needs, and come into financial centers for more complex transactions or discussions about their finances," Haggerty said. "So we have been adjusting our retail network where centers are located in close proximity to one another, or where client traffic has diminished significantly."

She added that by the end of the year the bank will have completed a three-year project to renovate all their branches nationwide, including installing new technology.

"We remain confident in this mix of robust retail presence and mobile capabilities that our clients tell us they prefer," Haggerty said.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Bank of America closing Rancho Mirage branch