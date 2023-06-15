Bank of America commits $500 million to funds led by minority and women entrepreneurs

Signage is seen at the Bank of America Tower in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has committed more than $500 million in equity investments to funds led by minority and women entrepreneurs, more than doubling from its initial commitment of $200 million.

The bank has committed equity to more than 150 funds, which to date have invested in over 1,000 companies that span 40 states, it said.

These companies are led by 1,500 diverse entrepreneurs and employ over 21,000 people.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)